'He's just unreal' | Levi makes 31 saves to earn victory in hometown debut

The rookie goaltender helped the Sabres to a 6-1 win over the Canadiens at Bell Centre.

buf_postgamereport_01042024

MONTREAL – Rasmus Dahlin thought back to his first NHL game in his home country, a visit to Stockholm, Sweden with the Buffalo Sabres as part of the NHL’s Global Series in 2019.

The situation – familiar surroundings, family and friends in the stands – was not unlike what Devon Levi experienced inside Bell Centre on Thursday night.

“I was super nervous,” Dahlin recalled. “It wasn’t easy to play. But the way [Levi] played and the mental side – he’s so strong mentally. I was really impressed, because it’s not easy. ... I’m very proud of him. He’s just unreal.”

Levi turned away a backhand attempt by Brendan Gallagher less than two minutes into the game, then went on to make 32 saves to help the Sabres to a 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Highlights from Sabres 6-1 win over Canadiens

The Sabres pulled ahead during the second period on a pair of power-play goals from Jeff Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt, then tacked on four more goals – one each for Jack Quinn and Dahlin and two from Tage Thompson – during the third. Skinner added three assists for a game-high four points.

But it was Levi who bought the Sabres time when their chances weren’t finding the back of the net early. The rookie goaltender was credited with nine high-danger saves, according to Natural Stat Trick, seven of which came during a first period that ended with the score tied 0-0.

On one early sequence, Levi planted his right pad firmly in front of the goal line to not only make an initial save on a backdoor chance for Jesse Ylonen, but to then keep the puck out as Ylonen made repeated attempts to push Levi’s pad into the net.

He added more highlight-reel stops late, including a windmill glove save on Cole Caufield. 

“These are great moments,” Levi said. “I was super excited to play and come out on the ice. So, I felt good energy right away, just right from the get-go. I just wanted to make saves. I had fun out there.”

Levi was forthcoming about his excitement leading up to the game. He spoke about the Ken Dryden replica mask he wore for street hockey games in the streets of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, the Montreal suburb where he was raised, and told stories about meeting Carey Price.

Levi was the final player off the ice after the Sabres finished their pregame skate Thursday morning, taking extra time to absorb familiar surroundings. Those same stands where he once watched Price play would soon be filled with 100-plus friends and family members, all of whom were waiting to greet Levi as he reflected on what the night meant.

“It was a very special game, having a lot of people in the stands, being back home, playing against that team,” he said.

“I think I’ve got to give credit to the boys. They played a great game. They locked it down. We limited their chances and we put the puck in the back of the net. Power play was unreal today. So, just a really good team effort. We’re really excited for Pittsburgh, but I’m enjoying this one a little bit.”

Here’s more from a Sabres win to start the New Year.

1. The Sabres snapped a four-game stretch without a power-play goal when Mittelstadt opened the scoring 5:33 into the second period. It took less than 90 seconds for them to score their next goal on the power play, off the stick of Skinner.

Both goals were scored on passes across the net – the first from Skinner to Mittelstadt and the next from Alex Tuch to Skinner.

“We created off some low plays which we haven’t done in a while, so it’s really good,” Dahlin said. “It’s a step in the right direction, for sure.”

2. Skinner now has 16 points (9+7) in his last six games played in Montreal – including a pair of five-point performances. He has 29 points (15+14) in 16 total games against the Canadiens since joining the Sabres.

3. Dahlin was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Thursday night, his third consecutive selection. His empty-net goal – shot from the corner of his own zone – gave him sole possession of the NHL lead for goals by a defenseman, with 11.

“It’s really cool,” Dahlin said. “It’s something you dream about when you’re a kid and it’s something you are really proud of. It means a lot.”

4. Quinn finished off a give-and-go with JJ Peterka, dragging the puck to the slot and sending a shot in off the corner of the crossbar for his fourth goal in seven games since making his season debut.

Jack Quinn scores 4th goal of season

Up next

The road trip concludes Saturday in Pittsburgh. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

News Feed

buffalo sabres at montreal canadiens january 4 2024 at the horn recap game highlights postgame comments

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Canadiens 1
buffalo sabres how to vote in the 2024 nhl all star fan vote nhl all star game toronto february 3 2024 rasmus dahlin

How to vote in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote
buffalo sabres rasmus dahlin selected to 2024 nhl all star game toronto

Dahlin selected to 3rd consecutive NHL All-Star Game
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens preview lineup devon levi hometown january 4 2024

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens
how to watch buffalo sabres prospects at 2024 iihf world junior championship december 26 gothenburg sweden matt savoie noah ostlund anton wahlberg jiri kulich

Sabres at World Juniors | Schedules, how to watch, and updated results
buffalo sabres at montreal canadiens january 4 2024 how to watch players to watch need to know

Game Night | Sabres at Canadiens
buffalo sabres lecom practice january 3 2024 casey mittelstadt leads sabres with 31 points so far this season zach benson jordan greenway line

'An elite player' | Mittelstadt's linemates share thoughts on his productive start
buffalo sabres lecom practice report captain kyle okposo week to week with lower body injury coach don granato returns to practice following illness

Practice Report | Okposo week to week with lower-body injury, Granato returns from illness
buffalo sabres sharpen up this week's top headlines january 2 2024 sabres prospects at world juniors alex tuch embedded top storylines

Sharpen Up | Sabres at World Juniors update, top storylines
buffalo sabres goaltender eric comrie assigned to rochester americans january 1 2024

Sabres assign Comrie to Rochester 
buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights tage thompson december 31 2023

Sabres fall to Senators in 2nd game of back-to-back set
buffalo sabres at ottawa senators at the horn recap december 31 2023 game highlights postgame comments tage thompson jeff skinner

At the Horn | Senators 5 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres ottawa senators preview lineup december 31 2023

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators
buffalo sabres at ottawa senators december 31 2023 how to watch players to watch 

Game Night | Sabres at Senators
buffalo sabres versus Columbus Blue Jackets postgame report december 30 2023

Sabres erase 3rd-period deficit to earn OT win over Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres versus columbus blue jackets at the horn recap december 30 2023 game highlights postgame comments scoring summary casey mittelstadt jack quinn

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Blue Jackets 2 (OT)
buffalo sabres versus columbus blue jackets game preview 5 things to know don granato seth appert casey mittelstadt tage thompson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blue Jackets
how to watch buffalo sabres vs. columbus blue jackets december 30 2023

Game Night | Sabres vs. Blue Jackets