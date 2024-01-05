'He's just unreal' | Levi makes 31 saves to earn victory in hometown debut

The Sabres pulled ahead during the second period on a pair of power-play goals from Jeff Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt, then tacked on four more goals – one each for Jack Quinn and Dahlin and two from Tage Thompson – during the third. Skinner added three assists for a game-high four points.

But it was Levi who bought the Sabres time when their chances weren’t finding the back of the net early. The rookie goaltender was credited with nine high-danger saves, according to Natural Stat Trick, seven of which came during a first period that ended with the score tied 0-0.

On one early sequence, Levi planted his right pad firmly in front of the goal line to not only make an initial save on a backdoor chance for Jesse Ylonen, but to then keep the puck out as Ylonen made repeated attempts to push Levi’s pad into the net.

He added more highlight-reel stops late, including a windmill glove save on Cole Caufield.

“These are great moments,” Levi said. “I was super excited to play and come out on the ice. So, I felt good energy right away, just right from the get-go. I just wanted to make saves. I had fun out there.”

Levi was forthcoming about his excitement leading up to the game. He spoke about the Ken Dryden replica mask he wore for street hockey games in the streets of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, the Montreal suburb where he was raised, and told stories about meeting Carey Price.

Levi was the final player off the ice after the Sabres finished their pregame skate Thursday morning, taking extra time to absorb familiar surroundings. Those same stands where he once watched Price play would soon be filled with 100-plus friends and family members, all of whom were waiting to greet Levi as he reflected on what the night meant.