At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Rasmus Dahlin scored with 1:01 remaining to complete a three-goal comeback in regulation, but the Buffalo Sabres fell short in overtime in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday.

Mike Matheson scored the winning goal for Montreal 1:21 into the extra period, salvaging the game for the Canadiens after they built an early 3-0 lead on a trio of special teams goals. Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky scored on power plays while Nick Suzuki added another goal shorthanded.

Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson scored goals for the Sabres to ignite the comeback. Buffalo finished with a 36-20 lead in shots but went 0-for-4 on the power play. Montreal went 2-for-5 with the extra man, with four of its opportunities coming during the first period.

James Reimer made 16 saves for the Sabres. Sam Montembeault stopped 33 of 36 shots for the Canadiens.

The Sabres are 0-2-1 in their last three games with the overtime loss, having previously lost in regulation at home against the Canadiens on Saturday.