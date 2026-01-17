At the Horn | Wild 5 - Sabres 4 (OT)

The Buffalo Sabres erased a two-goal deficit in regulation and came away with a point in their 5-4 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The loss concluded a five-game homestand in which the Sabres went 3-1-1, earning seven of 10 possible points. They’re 15-2-1 in their last 18 games overall.

The Sabres trailed 3-1 midway through the second period before a run of goals from Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch briefly put them ahead, 4-3. Quinn Hughes netted the tying goal for the Wild less than a minute later.

A hooking call against Krebs with 11.4 seconds remaining in regulation sent Minnesota into overtime on the power play. Buffalo nearly killed the penalty, but a quick stretch pass from goaltender Filip Gustavsson led to Mats Zuccarello’s overtime winner on the rush.

Ryan McLeod and Quinn each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Tage Thompson earned an assist on Tuch’s goal, extending both players’ point streaks to seven games.

Rasmus Dahlin earned his 305th career assist, passing Jason Pominville for sole possession of eighth place on Buffalo’s all-time list.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves.