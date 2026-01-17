At the Horn | Wild 5 - Sabres 4 (OT)

The Sabres earn a point in their homestand finale.

20260117 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres erased a two-goal deficit in regulation and came away with a point in their 5-4 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The loss concluded a five-game homestand in which the Sabres went 3-1-1, earning seven of 10 possible points. They’re 15-2-1 in their last 18 games overall.

The Sabres trailed 3-1 midway through the second period before a run of goals from Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch briefly put them ahead, 4-3. Quinn Hughes netted the tying goal for the Wild less than a minute later.

A hooking call against Krebs with 11.4 seconds remaining in regulation sent Minnesota into overtime on the power play. Buffalo nearly killed the penalty, but a quick stretch pass from goaltender Filip Gustavsson led to Mats Zuccarello’s overtime winner on the rush.

Ryan McLeod and Quinn each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Tage Thompson earned an assist on Tuch’s goal, extending both players’ point streaks to seven games.

Rasmus Dahlin earned his 305th career assist, passing Jason Pominville for sole possession of eighth place on Buffalo’s all-time list.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves.

Statistics

20260117 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

MIN 1, BUF 0 | Period 1, 9:19 – Marcus Foligno (3) from Vladimir Tarasenko (14) and Ben Jones (1)

MIN 1, BUF 1 | Period 1, 10:05 – Ryan McLeod (11) from Jack Quinn (16) and Jason Zucker (12)

Ryan McLeod ties the game at 1-1

MIN 2, BUF 1 | Period 1, 19:52 – Ryan Hartman (13) from Quinn Hughes (37) and Kirill Kaprizov (28)

MIN 3, BUF 1 | Period 2, 1:08 – Vladimir Tarasenko (9) from Jared Spurgeon (10)

MIN 3, BUF 2 | Period 2, 10:07 – Peyton Krebs (4) from Mattias Samuelsson (16)

Peyton Krebs brings the Sabres within one goal

MIN 3, BUF 3 | Period 2, 11:34 – Jack Quinn (11) from Rasmus Dahlin (28)

Jack Quinn ties the game at 3-3

MIN 3, BUF 4 | Period 2, 16:07 (PP) – Alex Tuch (17) from Tage Thompson (25) and Ryan McLeod (20)

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 4-3 lead

MIN 4, BUF 4 | Period 2, 17:04 – Quinn Hughes (4) from Kirill Kaprizov (29) and Mats Zuccarello (17)

MIN 5, BUF 4 | Overtime, 1:47 (PP) – Mats Zuccarello (6) from Kirill Kaprizov (30) and Filip Gustavsson (1)

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Wild 5 - Sabres 4

Up next

The Sabres visit Carolina on Monday afternoon to open a stretch of five straight road games. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and HBO Max beginning at 1:30 p.m.

