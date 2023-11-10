Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Wild

Matt Savoie will make his NHL debut for the Buffalo Sabres when they host the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Savoie, the ninth-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored five points during a six-game conditioning assignment with the Rochester Americans that ended last Saturday.

“He’s earned this through a lot of hard work,” Sabres coach Don Granato said.

It will be Hockey Fights Cancer Night at KeyBank Center, held in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.