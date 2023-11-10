News Feed

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Wild

Matt Savoie will make his NHL debut for Buffalo.

20231110 Savoie Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Matt Savoie will make his NHL debut for the Buffalo Sabres when they host the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Savoie, the ninth-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored five points during a six-game conditioning assignment with the Rochester Americans that ended last Saturday.

“He’s earned this through a lot of hard work,” Sabres coach Don Granato said.

It will be Hockey Fights Cancer Night at KeyBank Center, held in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.

1. Lineup updates

Dylan Cozens will return from a two-game absence stemming from the upper-body injury he sustained in a fight with Philadelphia forward Garnet Hathaway last Friday. Cozens wore a protective face shield during the morning skate but was out of the non-contact jersey he wore at practice on Thursday.

Alex Tuch, meanwhile, is considered questionable as he recovers from soreness that held him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Sabres travel to Pittsburgh postgame and will play the Penguins on Saturday night.

“I would say doubtful he’s going to play two games (this weekend),” Granato said. “Hopeful we can get him in, but further conversation.”

2. In the crease

Devon Levi was the first goaltender off the ice following the optional morning skate and is expected to start in goal. Levi is coming off a 24-save victory in Toronto last Saturday.

3. Savoie’s debut

Savoie positioned himself as a candidate for an NHL roster spot when he arrived for training camp. The 19-year-old had gotten a taste of preseason play last fall, turned in a dominant season at the junior level, then played a pair of playoff games for Rochester in the spring.

He parlayed all of that experience into a productive summer, which showed in his performance through two games at the Prospects Challenge before he sustained the upper-body injury that forced him to miss all of the preseason. He picked up where he left off during his conditioning assignment in the AHL.

“We got to see him last year at training camp,” Granato said. “Big difference between last year and this year, taking experience learned a year ago to make himself better and better prepared this time around. So, I’m excited for him.”

Savoie has been touted since his draft night for playing with a relentless motor, which Granato believes will translate to the NHL level.

“A tenacity to him, to the way he plays,” Granato said. “He can keep pace certainly up and down the rink and he’s dynamic, so if someone underestimates that quickness, he’ll make a play on you.”

4. Scouting the Wild

Minnesota is concluding its own back-to-back set, which opened with a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Marc-Andre Fleury played in goal, lining up Filip Gustavsson to start tonight. Gustavsson is 2-3-1 with an .871 save percentage.

Joel Eriksson Ek is tied for the Wild team lead in goals (seven, with Ryan Hartman) and points (13, with Mats Zuccarello). The Wild rank fourth in the NHL with 33 goals scored at even strength but 24th on the power play (14.9 percent) and last on the penalty kill (65.0 percent).

5. Hockey Fights Cancer

The scene was already set inside KeyBank Center Friday morning, with commemorative Hockey Fights Cancer scarves and “I Fight For …” placards placed on every seat:

Find everything you need to know about Hockey Fights Cancer Night here.

Tonight’s guest of honor will be Roswell patient Sophia LaBorde, who remains in treatment after being diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer at age 12.  Learn more about Sophia in the video below.

Meet Sophia