At the Horn | Wild 4 - Sabres 1

The Buffalo Sabres fell 4-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota's three-goal second period was the difference as Buffalo is now 1-2-0 through three games on its current four-game road trip.

JJ Peterka scored in a second straight game, accounting for the Sabres’ only goal; Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin got the assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in net for Buffalo and made 17 saves on 20 shots.

Defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker made his Sabres debut, playing his first game since Dec. 28 with Ottawa. With Buffalo dressing seven blueliners, Bernard-Docker skated 11:29 and wasn’t on the ice for any goals by either team.

Forward Zach Benson returned from a one-game absence due to illness, while Jack Quinn and Brett Murray were scratched. Sam Lafferty didn’t return from the second intermission after skating 7:33 between the first two periods, leaving the Sabres with 10 forwards in the third.

Marco Rossi, Justin Brazeau, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau (empty net) scored for the Wild. Zuccarello also tallied an assist, and Matt Boldy tallied two. Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 of 21 shots.