Strbak, Geary showed defensive chemistry during series with Canisius

For defensive pairings, communication on the ice is important.

Sabres development coach Zach Redmond knows this as well as anybody after 13 professional seasons in the NHL, AHL, and DEL, including three games for Buffalo and 183 with Rochester.

That is why Redmond communicates with the prospects he oversees as much as possible, talking to them before or after every game, including Michigan State defensemen Maxim Strbak (second round, 2023) and Patrick Geary (sixth round, 2024).

Strbak and Geary are not only defensive partners to start their sophomore seasons with the Spartans – they’re also housemates, meaning they’re communicating around the clock.

“It’s a unique situation,” Redman said. “You're going to the same university, and you're drafted by the same professional team. So, your path looks very similar and the fact that they're getting some on-ice chemistry and off-ice chemistry, I think that goes deeper than maybe even more than what meets the eye.”

While Strbak and Geary have a lot of similarities, they differ in their playstyles. They put their chemistry on display this past weekend for a pair of games against Canisius University at LECOM Harborcenter, both Michigan State wins.

While Geary is a self-described traditional defenseman, Strbak can play the puck in both zones and runs the point on the top power-play unit at Michigan State. He had a pair of assists in the Spartans' 4-1 win on Saturday.

As a defensive pair, their contrasting styles helps them play off of each other.

“That’s kind of why I think we work together, because we know where we always are on the ice,” Geary said. “Like, if he's going up for a rush, I stay back, there's no point in making us both go up there. He just brings like a smart (approach). He’s heavy, he's big boy, he plays strong defense, but also, he can move on the blue line.”