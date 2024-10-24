Prospects Report | Geary, Strbak to play Canisius at LECOM Harborcenter

There’s always something going on between Michigan State defensemen and Buffalo Sabres prospects Maxim Strbak and Patrick Geary.

According to Geary, the two housemates are “together 24/7,” rarely being more than a couple of feet away from each other. Whether they’re cooking, having a movie night, playing golf or Geary is beating Strbak in an EA Sports NHL tournament (his words), you’re not likely to find one without the other.

Now, the duo will be feet away from each other on the ice, playing on the same defensive pair in their sophomore season for Michigan State.

“You want to have some chemistry there, and not that they're always living together, but they seem to hang out together and I think they complement each other well,” Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said. “They're both smart players, both competitive players. Their communication on the ice is good. So, I think that's a bonus for us that they really do enjoy playing together.”

Sabres fans will have the chance to see Strbak and Geary up close when Michigan State comes to Buffalo for a pair of games against Canisius at LECOM Harborcenter this Friday and Saturday.

The two defensemen have had different paths leading to their pairing at Michigan State. Strbak, a 2023 second-round pick, has played on the Slovakian World Junior team three times and his dad, Martin, played in the NHL. Meanwhile, Geary, a 2024 sixth-round pick, was a Jr. Sabres product drafted by his hometown team.

The similarities between the two lie in the struggles both players had at the start of their freshman seasons in East Lansing.

Strbak was still in his first year living in the United States, having to adjust to an entirely brand-new country on top of the adjustments to college life and playing in the Big Ten as an 18-year-old defenseman.

Luckily for him, Nightingale and Michigan State understood those difficulties and provided him with a strong support system.

“(Strbak) had a lot on his plate and then you're hopping in here and it's a huge jump for an 18-year-old defenseman and to play in the Big Ten,” Nightingale said.

All the while, Geary was a healthy scratch to start the season. The Buffalo native recognized that he needed to make the most of his situation.

“It's not fun,” he said. “I didn't like it, obviously, but it's kind of, that's a time when you're not playing games to take the next jump in your development, especially here with the coaches and stuff,” Geary said. “They don't care if you're in the lineup or not, they want to help you. No matter what the position I'm in, I feel like I always just have to put my best foot forward and just continue on. I don't like to kind of sit in the moment and realize I'm not playing.”

Nightingale and his staff noticed the work Geary was putting in and put him in the lineup, another opportunity he took advantage of. He went on to play the final 30 games of the season.

“Geary looked in the mirror and said, ‘Hey, no, I'm not pointing the finger at anyone else except for myself and I'm going to trust our coaches in a plan to try to get better and my job to go out and execute that plan,’” Nightingale said. “That's a good feather for him to have in his cap of understanding that it's not always going to go your way and how you respond is what matters and he's shown he can do that.”

By the end of the season, the pair helped Michigan State win its first Big Ten Tournament in program history, with Geary scoring the game-winning goal in the final against Michigan. The Spartans made their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2011-12 season.

Strbak totaled 11 points (2+9) in 35 games while Geary had 13 (5+8) in 34. Strbak and Geary blocked 27 and 25 shots, the fourth- and fifth-most on the Spartans, respectively.

This summer, the teammates built on the strong end to their freshmen season, including four days at Sabres development camp.

“This was my second time. It was a little easier,” Strbak said. “I kind of knew the people already. I kind of knew the place already, so it was good coming to the development camp. I was having conversations with so many people and just the stuff that I have to work on and do throughout the season that I have to get better at.”

The pair will return to Buffalo to play Canisius this weekend. For Geary, it’s a trip back home and a chance to celebrate his dad’s birthday, but for both, it’s a chance to further make an impression on Sabres personnel.

“I’m pumped, I'm very excited,” Geary said. “A lot of people that don't get to watch me a lot in person here at Michigan State will definitely be there, so that will be cool for all of them.”

While the trip will be good for the two of them to reconnect with familiar faces, the ultimate goal is just footsteps away from where they’ll face Canisius – KeyBank Center. For Geary, he’d get to wear the sweater of the team he grew up cheering for, and for Strbak, he’d be following in his dad’s footsteps by making it to the NHL.

While the NHL might be years away, the two will continue to try to make strides towards making it there, garnering more responsibilities, and playing with each other on the same defensive pair for Michigan State this season.

“I think it's more ice time, bigger moments, you know at the end of the game, penalty kill,” Geary said. “… Don't get me wrong, I played a lot of those last year too for sure, but I think it's just this year knowing that me and Max right now are kind of the guys that handle those situations.”