At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Kings 1

The Sabres extend their road point streak to 13 games.

20260321 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Sam Carrick scored to break a third-period tie and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Buffalo extended its franchise-record road point streak to 13 games (12-0-1), which is tied as the longest such streak in the NHL this season.

The Sabres trailed 1-0 after the first period. Tage Thompson scored his 36th goal to tie the score midway through the second, then Carrick scored the go-ahead goal with 8:48 left to play in the contest.

Carrick, acquired from the Rangers at the trade deadline, has five goals in eight games with the Sabres. His goal in Los Angeles was made possible by a feed from Zach Benson, who took a hit as he dished to an oncoming Carrick from along the wall.

The Kings challenged the goal unsuccessfully, thinking Benson had played the puck with a high stick, which set the stage for a Rasmus Dahlin power-play goal less than a minute later. Benson added an empty-net goal to complete the scoring.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves to earn the win. Buffalo has now won 12 of 13 games since the Olympic break, including each of the last four. In those last four wins, the Sabres have allowed a combined three goals.

The Sabres moved back into a tie with Carolina atop the Eastern Conference standings with 94 points.

Statistics

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Scoring summary

BUF 0, LAK 1 | Period 1, 10:48 (PP) – Artemi Panarin (24) from Anze Kopitar (22) and Adrian Kempe (33)

BUF 1, LAK 1 | Period 2, 4:05 – Tage Thompson (36) from Peyton Krebs (24) and Mattias Samuelsson (27)

Tage Thompson ties the game at 1-1

BUF 2, LAK 1 | Period 3, 11:12 – Sam Carrick (9) from Zach Benson (24) and Zach Metsa (4)

Sam Carrick gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

BUF 3, LAK 1 | Period 3, 12:11 (PP) – Rasmus Dahlin (15) from Josh Norris (15) and Tage Thompson (37).

Rasmus Dahlin scores on the power play

BUF 4, LAK 1 | Period 3, 17:35 (EN) – Zach Benson (8) from Josh Norris (16) and Beck Malenstyn (6)

Zach Benson scores empty net goal

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Kings 1

Up next

The road trip concludes in Anaheim on Sunday night. Coverage on MSG begins at 7:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8.

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