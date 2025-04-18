“Culture is earned” | Sabres’ veterans outline plan for 2025-26 turnaround

The word “culture” dominated Friday’s press conferences. What does it mean in this context, and how can the Sabres build it?

“I think culture is earned,” Zucker said. “Ultimately, throughout the season, you earn it by doing the right things with your teammates and doing the right things throughout the league. And I think that ends up changing the way teams play against you. It turns into a lot of things that ultimately help you win games. I think we took a step in the right direction, especially this last month, but again, it wasn’t good enough.”

Tuch added that culture isn’t about prioritizing individual performance. Six Sabres exceeded 50 points this season, and five reached the 20-goal mark. Scoring wasn’t an issue for Buffalo, which ranked 10th in the NHL with 265 goals. Its 287 goals against were tied for third most in the league, though; finding a happy balance between scoring and defensive commitment would help the Sabres reach a new level.

“It’s needing to play to an identity, needing to buy into that identity as a team, and needing to look at a team-first mentality when going into games,” Tuch said. “I think a lot of guys realize that, when the team has success, your own personal success also elevates. So, playing the right way might not always put you on the scoresheet, but it’ll help another guy, and it’ll help your team win.

“More wins lead to confidence, and confidence leads to personal success. So, that shift the last 20 games – you can definitely see it in the way guys approached the game. The way guys maybe backtracked a little harder and sold out. … And I think we can take a step further in that direction as well.”

Together, Friday’s conversations left no doubt about the Sabres’ goal for next season and the intensity with which they’ll pursue it.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get us in a playoff spot,” Dahlin said.