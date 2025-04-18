“Culture is earned” | Sabres’ veterans outline plan for 2025-26 turnaround

Here’s more from the first of two end-of-season media days.
Power-play problems
Of Buffalo’s 265 goals this season, 212 came at even strength – fifth most in the league. But the Sabres’ power play, despite a 26-percent success rate in the last 20 games, ranked 24th for the season at 18.8 percent.
“We were definitely fighting an uphill battle every time we got on the power play this year, just with frustration,” said Thompson, whose seven power-play goals trailed only Zucker’s 11. “You have a tendency to overcomplicate things, try to do too much and force stuff when things aren’t going your way, instead of simplifying. And I think that’s kind of the situation we got ourselves into.”
Like many areas of their game, the Sabres aim to build on their late-season power-play success and carry it into October.
Contract conversations
A couple players were asked about their contract situations entering the offseason.
Tuch, scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency following the 2025-26 season, becomes eligible to sign an extension this July 1.
“I love it here in Buffalo,” said the 28-year-old, adding that he hasn’t thought much about his contract status. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and I would like to win here in Buffalo. But I haven’t even really talked to my wife about it, honestly – that's the first person I'm going to have to talk to.”
McLeod, meanwhile, becomes a restricted free agent this summer. After blowing past his previous career high with 53 points (20+33) in his first season with the Sabres, the center expressed interest in remaining in Buffalo.
“Good relationships, and I’d love to be back here, be here for a while and help us take that next step to make the playoffs and do something special here,” McLeod said. “Yeah, I love it here.”