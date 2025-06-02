Names at 9 | Mock drafts project Buffalo's first-round pick

Looking at analysts’ Sabres predictions for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Mock Draft Watch
By Justin Alpert
The Buffalo Sabres will be on the clock in just a few weeks.

The 2025 NHL Draft takes place June 27 to 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Buffalo, which holds the ninth-overall pick, is weighing its options for this year’s first-round selection.

This draft, absent a surefire first-overall choice like 2023’s Connor Bedard or 2024’s Macklin Celebrini, has plenty of potential for chaos early in Round 1.

Which prospects the Sabres are targeting, or if they’ll instead trade their first-round pick for established NHL talent, remains to be seen. In the meantime, check out some draft analysts' predictions for the No. 9 selection.

The following names have gone to Buffalo in early mock drafts.

O'Brien

Jake O’Brien – C, Brantford (OHL)

6-foot-2, 170 pounds

An alternate captain in his second season with the Bulldogs, the 17-year-old O’Brien tied for sixth in the OHL with 98 points (32+66) during the 2024-25 regular season. He added 11 points (3+8) in 11 playoff games.

O’Brien has been coached in Brantford by former Sabres defenseman Jay McKee.

  • FloHockey’s Chris Peters writes that “the Sabres need to bulk up their forward prospect group and O’Brien would be one of the best options to do that here.” Read more.
  • Sportsnet’s Sam Cosentino also has Buffalo taking O’Brien: “McKee coaches O’Brien in the OHL and raves about the centre’s elite-level creativity in his game. He has plenty of room to pack on weight and muscle, but his playmaking will definitely help those around him once he arrives.” Read more.
Mrtka

Radim Mrtka – RHD, Seattle (WHL)

6-foot-6, 216 pounds

The blueliner totaled 35 points (3+32) and a plus-10 rating in 43 games with the Thunderbirds this regular season, his first in the WHL. He shared the ice in Seattle with Sabres goalie prospect Scott Ratzlaff and has also represented his native Czechia in several international tournaments.

Mrtka shoots right, boasts an impressive combination of size and skill and is expected to be one of the first defensemen selected later this month.

  • NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman writes that “it’s not often a team has a chance to add a giant right-shot defenseman who can skate and move the puck the way Mrtka can.” Kimelman also sees the lengthy Mrtka as an effective defender. Read more.
  • TSN’s Craig Button, too, projects Mrtka to the Sabres. Read more.
  • The Athletic’s Corey Pronman calls Mrtka a “tempting” option for Buffalo at No. 9. Read more.
Aitcheson

Kashawn Aitcheson – LHD, Barrie (OHL)

6-foot-1, 198 pounds

Aitcheson, as a defenseman, led the Barrie Colts with 26 goals and tied for the team lead with 59 points in 2024-25. Over his three-season OHL career, the Toronto native has totaled 101 points (35+66) in 151 games.

The 18-year-old is lauded for his all-around skillset and widely considered – like Mrtka – a top-three blueliner in this year’s draft.

  • The Athletic’s Corey Pronman writes that Aitcheson “brings a combination of tenacity, skill and athleticism to the blue line.” Read more.
  • The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler “could see [the Sabres] look long and hard at Kashawn Aitcheson’s competitiveness." Read more.
  • The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy calls Aitcheson a “physically punishing intimidator” who “will lift [Sabres fans] out of the seats.” Read more.
Frondell

Anton Frondell – C, Djurgardens IF

6-foot-0, 196 pounds

In a 2024-25 season interrupted by knee surgery, Frondell tallied 25 points (11+14) in 29 regular season games, plus seven points (3+4) in 16 playoff contests. He’s played parts of two seasons in his native Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan league.

  • NHL.com’s Mike Morreale writes that Frondell “is good with the puck, plays a no-nonsense style and has a good scoring touch with the puck on his stick.” Read more.
Eklund

Victor Eklund – LW, Djurgardens IF

5-foot-11, 161 pounds

A teammate of Frondell’s on Djurgardens IF, Eklund collected 31 points (19+12) in 42 games and another seven (2+5) in the playoffs. The 18-year-old also represented Sweden at the 2024-25 World Juniors, tallying two goals and four assists across seven games.

  • Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis predicts Eklund to Buffalo and believes the winger “could be an NHLer in two years. He makes things happen with the puck that very few can, and he’s got an excellent shot, to boot.” Read more.
McQueen

Roger McQueen – F, Brandon (WHL)

6-foot-5, 192 pounds

The towering forward notched 20 points (10+10) in 17 games during an injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign. The season prior, he totaled 51 points (21+30) in 53 games.

  • The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler, referencing the smaller build of the Sabres’ recent first-round picks, writes that “McQueen would give them something completely different and be a high-upside bet.” Read more.
Martin

Brady Martin – C, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

6-foot-0, 174 pounds

This season, his second with the OHL’s Greyhounds and first as an alternate captain, Martin accumulated 72 points (33+39) and a plus-25 rating in just 57 games.

  • The Athletic’s Corey Pronman predicts the Sabres will “opt for the skill and hard elements that Martin brings to their forward group.” Read more.

