Names at 9 | Mock drafts project Buffalo's first-round pick

The Buffalo Sabres will be on the clock in just a few weeks.

The 2025 NHL Draft takes place June 27 to 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Buffalo, which holds the ninth-overall pick, is weighing its options for this year’s first-round selection.

This draft, absent a surefire first-overall choice like 2023’s Connor Bedard or 2024’s Macklin Celebrini, has plenty of potential for chaos early in Round 1.

Which prospects the Sabres are targeting, or if they’ll instead trade their first-round pick for established NHL talent, remains to be seen. In the meantime, check out some draft analysts' predictions for the No. 9 selection.

The following names have gone to Buffalo in early mock drafts.