Sabres to utilize Buffalo Bills’ facilities for decentralized NHL Draft

The Buffalo Sabres are relocating to Orchard Park for two days in June.

The Sabres will operate from the state-of-the-art draft room at One Bills Drive during the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27 and 28.

For the first time outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL is holding a decentralized draft – meaning each of the league’s 32 clubs will operate from their home markets rather than convene in a single host city.

The decentralized format will closely resemble the NFL Draft, which made a partnership with the Buffalo Bills an advantageous opportunity in the eyes of the Sabres organization. The Sabres and Bills are the only NHL and NFL teams that share ownership in the same market.

“The synergies between the Sabres and Bills are genuine and we are well positioned for the new NHL draft process by utilizing the space and experience at One Bills Drive for our Sabres draft this season,” Sabres and Bills Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli said.

“There’s a strong relationship between both staffs which has made the process seamless and we are grateful to be able to take advantage of an environment that’s been tested and proven on a large scale. Utilizing the Bills' draft room will also allow us to see what works best and what we can implement to enhance our capabilities even more for future drafts.”