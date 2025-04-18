Top quotes from Day 1 of locker cleanout 

On how the team’s culture evolved:

“I think culture is earned. I think it’s something that, ultimately throughout the season, you earn it by doing the right things with your teammates and doing the right things throughout the league. And I think that ends up changing the way teams play against you. It turns into a lot of things that ultimately help you win games. I think we took a step in the right direction, especially this last month, but again it wasn’t good enough. And I’m going to put that on me. That’s going to be something that I’m gonna look myself in the mirror and see what I can do better to help the young guys, help the older guys, the leadership group and see if we can take a big step this offseason.”

On what inspired him to sign a two-year contract extension ahead of the trade deadline:

“Ultimately, I don’t feel I did a good enough job here this year in helping and teaching what I was lucky enough to have the old guys teach me when I was coming up, and I think that was a big piece for me. I think I want to take a deep dive into what I did as a leader and didn’t do as a leader, quite honestly, and hopefully be better at next year. I think it’s an exciting task for me.

“Everything you do in your career goes through transitions. It's no different for hockey players than it is for you guys (in the media) and it is for everyone else in this world. You go through transitions in your life, and I think for me, I still absolutely love playing this game. But I’ll say I was just as excited seeing Ryan McLeod scoring his 20th goal last night as when I look back in my career, in my first year scoring 20. Like, it’s so fun to see that type of stuff now. And again, I think I just want to keep building myself and helping this team and this organization. And I think the guys are just a great group of guys, and I think they all care and they all want to win. And for me, I’d just love to be a part of it.”