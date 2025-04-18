Top quotes from Day 1 of locker cleanout 

The Buffalo Sabres players are meeting the media on Friday for their end-of-season press conferences.
Check back here throughout the day to watch the interviews in their entirety and read top quotes as the Sabres look back on the 2024-25 season.
Buffalo's veteran players held end-of-season press conferences on Friday.
The Buffalo Sabres players are meeting the media on Friday for their end-of-season press conferences.
Check back here throughout the day to watch the interviews in their entirety and read top quotes as the Sabres look back on the 2024-25 season.
On how the team’s culture evolved:
“I think culture is earned. I think it’s something that, ultimately throughout the season, you earn it by doing the right things with your teammates and doing the right things throughout the league. And I think that ends up changing the way teams play against you. It turns into a lot of things that ultimately help you win games. I think we took a step in the right direction, especially this last month, but again it wasn’t good enough. And I’m going to put that on me. That’s going to be something that I’m gonna look myself in the mirror and see what I can do better to help the young guys, help the older guys, the leadership group and see if we can take a big step this offseason.”
On what inspired him to sign a two-year contract extension ahead of the trade deadline:
“Ultimately, I don’t feel I did a good enough job here this year in helping and teaching what I was lucky enough to have the old guys teach me when I was coming up, and I think that was a big piece for me. I think I want to take a deep dive into what I did as a leader and didn’t do as a leader, quite honestly, and hopefully be better at next year. I think it’s an exciting task for me.
“Everything you do in your career goes through transitions. It's no different for hockey players than it is for you guys (in the media) and it is for everyone else in this world. You go through transitions in your life, and I think for me, I still absolutely love playing this game. But I’ll say I was just as excited seeing Ryan McLeod scoring his 20th goal last night as when I look back in my career, in my first year scoring 20. Like, it’s so fun to see that type of stuff now. And again, I think I just want to keep building myself and helping this team and this organization. And I think the guys are just a great group of guys, and I think they all care and they all want to win. And for me, I’d just love to be a part of it.”
On the potential of signing an extension with Buffalo (Tuch has has one year remaining on his current deal and is eligible for an extension beginning on July 1):
“I haven’t given it too much thought, honestly. I was really focused on this year. I mean, I had some goals in mind for this year, playing 82 games, and I try to grow as a player each and every day. But I haven’t given it too much thought. The CBA, I don’t even think that they can talk to my agent until July 1 or anything like that, and when it comes to that, I’m hands off. I let my agent do all that.
“I love it here in Buffalo. I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and I would like to win here in Buffalo. But I haven’t even really talked to my wife about it, honestly – that's the first person I'm going to have to talk to. So, we’ll see if they say anything.”
On his personal season, which saw him match his career high with 36 goals while playing all 82 games for the first time and setting the NHL record for blocked shots by a forward:
“Playing 82 games was a big thing for me. Just trying to be healthy and trying to be as consistent as possible. And I think that I wasn’t as consistent as I wanted to be. Going into the second half of the year, I really felt that I did a better job of being a little hungrier, maybe just sprinting a little bit more, just maybe bearing down in certain areas. … When you’re scoring, confidence gets up a little bit, so I was trying to keep my confidence as high as possible, being the game changer each and every night. I try to do it defensively, I try to do it the entire length of the ice there. So I think just trying to look for little things in my game to give me confidence and to be better in I think, at times, helped my success.”