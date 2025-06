We’re less than a month away from the NHL Draft, where the Buffalo Sabres stand to make 10 picks – beginning with the ninth-overall selection in the first round.

As usual, there will be a plethora of options once the Sabres are on the clock. We’ll spend the next month on Sabres.com digging into those options with insight from media analysts and the prospects themselves.

In the meantime, here’s what you need to know to set you up for draft season.