Buffalo Sabres Celebrate Juneteenth

History of Juneteenth

On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation to declare "that all persons held as slaves" within rebellious Confederate states "are, and henceforward shall be free."

It took two and a half years for that freedom to extend to the westernmost reaches of the Confederacy. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas to declare freedom to the enslaved people in the state. As told by the National Museum of African American History & Culture, “more than 250,000 African Americans embraced freedom by executive decree in what became known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day. With the principles of self-determination, citizenship, and democracy magnifying their hopes and dreams, those Texans held fast to the promise of true liberty for all.”

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.