Jarmo Kekalainen joins Sabres hockey department

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has hired Jarmo Kekalainen as the team’s senior advisor. In his role, Kekalainen will report to General Manager Kevyn Adams and will be involved in all areas of the hockey department.

“As we navigated the process of hiring for this role, it very quickly became apparent that Jarmo was an ideal candidate to augment our front office,” Adams said. “From his extensive history in scouting, his long tenure as an NHL general manager and his vast experience at the international and European pro levels, Jarmo has a remarkable resume and a long history of success in this league. I spoke with a number of candidates about this role and it’s clear to me that Jarmo is a perfect fit for our team. I couldn’t be more excited to add another significant piece to our front office as we continue the process of adding to our staff.”

Kekalainen was hired by the Columbus Blue Jackets to be their general manager in February 2013, becoming the first European-born general manager in NHL history. During his distinguished tenure in Columbus, Kekalainen oversaw the most successful stretch of Blue Jackets hockey in team history, including the team’s four best point totals in franchise history. Kekalainen was at the helm for five of Columbus’ six playoff appearances all-time and oversaw Columbus’ first-ever playoff series win, which came during a run of four straight playoff appearances from 2016-17 to 2019-20.

“Kevyn and I already had a strong working relationship from my time with the Blue Jackets and when we first started talking about this opportunity, it immediately felt like a natural fit,” Kekalainen said. "We are aligned in our philosophies and share the same core beliefs on how to build a winning team. I’m eager to help in any area I can and think I can offer a fresh perspective to supplement the staff already in place as we look to improve our roster this offseason.”

Before joining the Blue Jackets, Kekalainen spent three years as general manager of Jokerit in Finland’s men’s professional league. He also spent 15 seasons in front office roles in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues. He started as a scout with the Senators in 1995-96, while simultaneously serving as general manager of HIFK in SM-liiga. He was named director of player personnel for the Senators in 1999 before joining the Blues as director of amateur scouting in 2002.

Prior to the 2005-06 season, Kekalainen was named the Blues’ assistant general manager. In his role, he was involved in all facets of hockey operations, including professional scouting efforts and overseeing the club’s amateur scouting and draft preparations. In the seven drafts during which Kekalainen served as director of amateur scouting or assistant general manager, the Blues drafted 32 NHL players, 12 of whom played at least 500 career NHL games. Among the picks during his tenure were five players (Lars Eller, Erik Johnson, T.J. Oshie, David Perron, Alex Pietrangelo) that have eclipsed the 1,000 career NHL games threshold and two goaltenders (Jake Allen, Ben Bishop) who have at least 200 NHL wins.

On the international level, Kekalainen served as assistant general manager of Team Finland at both the 2014 Winter Olympic Games and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He helped the team capture a bronze medal at the 2014 Olympics, Finland’s second consecutive Olympic bronze medal.

As a player, Kekalainen played collegiately at Clarkson University before signing with the Boston Bruins in 1989-90. He played 55 career NHL games and recorded 13 points (5+8). He also played professionally in Finland and Sweden and represented his country at the 1986 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 1991 Canada Cup.