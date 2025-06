Dahlin, Buffalo’s 25-year-old captain, boasts plenty of international experience, including two games at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang. The Lidkoping, Sweden, native also competed in two IIHF World Junior Championships in 2017 and 2018, the former coming as a 16-year-old. He played at the IIHF World Championship in 2022 and 2024, recording 16 points (4+12) across 18 total games.

Most recently, this February, Dahlin wore the three crowns at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston. He played each of Sweden’s three games and scored one goal during the tournament, his first professional best-on-best experience.

Dating back to his 2018-19 rookie season, the former first-overall pick ranks eighth among Swedish NHL players with 360 points (83+277). Among Swedish defensemen during that span, Dahlin’s 360 points rank second to Victor Hedman (430).