KeyBank Center to host Rivalry Series game

The greatest rivalry in sports returns to the ice this winter as the U.S. Women’s National Team will face the Canadian Women’s National Team as part of the four-game 2025 Rivalry Series, presented by Discover.

Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, will host the opening game on Thursday, Nov. 6, while KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., will host Game 2 on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Puck drop for the game in Cleveland will be at 7 p.m. ET, while puck drop in Buffalo will be at 6 p.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale for the Nov. 6 game in Cleveland on Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. ET, while tickets for the Nov. 8 game in Buffalo will be available to purchase on Thursday (June 5) at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

“This is a unique opportunity to showcase the two teams that have met in the gold medal game at each of the last four Winter Olympics and I think hockey fans on both sides of the border will come together to create a phenomenal atmosphere for the game," said Buffalo Sabres Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli. "These are the best players in the world and we’re honored to be able to feature these two outstanding teams right here in Buffalo just a few months before the 2026 Winter Olympics."