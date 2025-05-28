Sabres to host local pet adoption event at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres are hosting a pet adoption event at KeyBank Center on Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This special community event will raise awareness for the thousands of pets across Western New York that do not have a place to call home.

Many of WNY's animal shelters and rescue groups will gather at KeyBank Center to spotlight homeless pets that are currently available for adoption, and give members of the community an opportunity to meet a wide variety of pets in one location.

"This Pet Adoption event is built on the same foundation of teamwork and tenacity that powers the Buffalo Sabres. Just like it takes every player to win, it takes all of us - rescues, shelters and our passionate community - working together to give every homeless pet a shot at a better life. This event proves that when Buffalo comes together, lives change - for good," said Tina Chaudhry, President of WNY Furtastic Adopt-A-Thon.

Prospective adopters must bring a photo ID to the adoption event, along with a landlord's permission letter if they live in a rented home, and be prepared to cover the adoption fee at the event.

Complimentary parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a new or unopened bag of dog or cat food to the event. Food collected at the event will be donated to the participating rescue organizations. Those who donate will receive 30% off at the Sabres Store which will be open during the event.

Pet Supplies Plus, a sponsor of the event, will be on-site providing samples.

Learn more about the following shelters and rescue groups who have signed up to attend the event, and pre-apply to adopt an animal: