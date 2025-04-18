Tuch keeps rolling, Ruff reaches 900 as Sabres win season finale

On Alex Tuch’s bobblehead night, the Philadelphia Flyers were the ones left shaking their heads.

Production up and down the lineup, including a goal and an assist from Tuch, powered the Buffalo Sabres to a fast-paced, 5-4 win in the 2024-25 season finale Thursday at KeyBank Center.

The victory marked Lindy Ruff’s 900th behind an NHL bench, making him the fifth coach to reach the milestone – he joins the elite company of Scotty Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Paul Maurice and Barry Trotz.

“It’s good to get the last win there of the season, and to get 900 for him, I think it’s really special,” Tuch said. “I think it meant a lot to our group. I know he says it (doesn’t), but I’m guessing it probably means a lot to him, too. That’s no small feat there, and hopefully next year he keeps climbing up the leaderboard.”

"It’s a number, for sure," Ruff said. "Just means I’ve coached a lot of hockey games, had a lot of good players and a lot of good coaches, from management-down, to put a lot of trust in me."

Tuch opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game, tucking Jason Zucker’s perfectly threaded centering pass between goalie Aleksei Kolosov’s pad and the post. Goal No. 36 tied his career high from two seasons ago and placed him 16th on the league leaderboard.