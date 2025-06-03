2025 Buffalo Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament set for September 15

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

SCR-2693_Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament_1920x1080 2
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres fans will have the chance to spend a morning of golf with Sabres players, alumni and broadcasters at the 2025 Buffalo Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Country Club of Buffalo.

Click here to register for this year’s tournament.

Each foursome that registers for the event will participate in an 18-hole, scramble-format round of golf with a Sabres player, alum or broadcaster and will be offered lunch on the course before taking part in a cocktail party with food and drinks, prizes, and an auction.

The tournament will officially begin at 11:00 a.m., but golfers can enjoy breakfast, a practice range, and putting green following registration at 9:30 a.m.

Interested parties can contact Tyler Ford at [email protected] with any questions regarding the tournament.

Available packages are below. Spaces are limited, so reserve your group today.

Available Packages (each package comes with Sabres-themed gifts):

Foursome - $5,000

Sponsor Options - $7,500

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation would like to recognize LECOM, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, KeyBank and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York for supporting the tournament.

Buffalo Sabres Foundation Mission Statement

To identify and support local organizations which share our core objectives: serving children and military personnel, caring for the sick, assisting physically and mentally challenged athletes, and supporting youth hockey initiatives. By utilizing financial resources and community influence, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation assists these organizations and their beneficiaries in realizing their highest potential and succeeding in their endeavors.

News Feed

Draft Preview | Sabres' picks, key dates, and more

Names at 9 | Mock drafts project Buffalo's first-round pick

KeyBank Center to host Rivalry Series game

Sabres to utilize Buffalo Bills’ facilities for decentralized NHL Draft

3 things to know about Senior Advisor Jarmo Kekalainen 

Jarmo Kekalainen joins Sabres hockey department

Sabres to host local pet adoption event at KeyBank Center

Takeaways from Levi, Karmanos and more at Rochester’s end-of-season press conferences

USA's Tage Thompson scores golden goal at Worlds

Rochester loses to Rocket in five-game North Division Finals

‘Best version’ of Helenius fueling Amerks’ playoff run

Kulich emerging as ‘top dog’ for Amerks

Sabres add renowned strength and conditioning coach Brian Galivan

Season in Review | James Reimer

Season in Review | Jacob Bryson

Season in Review | Sam Lafferty

Season in Review | Beck Malenstyn

3 takeaways | Staal talks front office role on Sabres Live