2025 Buffalo Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament set for September 15

Buffalo Sabres fans will have the chance to spend a morning of golf with Sabres players, alumni and broadcasters at the 2025 Buffalo Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Country Club of Buffalo.

Click here to register for this year’s tournament.

Each foursome that registers for the event will participate in an 18-hole, scramble-format round of golf with a Sabres player, alum or broadcaster and will be offered lunch on the course before taking part in a cocktail party with food and drinks, prizes, and an auction.

The tournament will officially begin at 11:00 a.m., but golfers can enjoy breakfast, a practice range, and putting green following registration at 9:30 a.m.

Interested parties can contact Tyler Ford at [email protected] with any questions regarding the tournament.

Available packages are below. Spaces are limited, so reserve your group today.

Available Packages (each package comes with Sabres-themed gifts):

Foursome - $5,000

Sponsor Options - $7,500

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation would like to recognize LECOM, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, KeyBank and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York for supporting the tournament.

Buffalo Sabres Foundation Mission Statement

To identify and support local organizations which share our core objectives: serving children and military personnel, caring for the sick, assisting physically and mentally challenged athletes, and supporting youth hockey initiatives. By utilizing financial resources and community influence, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation assists these organizations and their beneficiaries in realizing their highest potential and succeeding in their endeavors.