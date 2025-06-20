Sabres “Hockeyfest” street hockey tournament to return on Sept. 13

Street hockey returns to KeyBank Center this fall for the Buffalo Sabres’ third-annual Hockeyfest.

The tournament will take place Saturday, Sept. 13, with games played on Perry St. outside of KeyBank Center. It will offer youth and adult divisions with all skill levels welcome.

Hockeyfest will coincide with Sabres Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Additional Fan Fest programming – including food and beverage, activities, and player appearances – will be announced at a later date.

Each Hockeyfest participant will receive a T-shirt and two complementary tickets to a 2025-26 Sabres regular season home game.

Registration starts at $349.00 per team ($399.00 for adult divisions). Each team consists of seven or more players, depending on age. Learn more and sign up here.

The available divisions for this year’s tournament are as follows: