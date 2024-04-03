Sabres loan Levi to Rochester 

The goaltender is 11-5-3 and has a .927 save percentage in 19 games with Rochester this season.

buf_devonleviloan
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned goaltender Devon Levi to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Wednesday. 

Levi had posted an 11-5-3 record and a .927 save percentage in 19 games with Rochester this season before being recalled by the Sabres on March 16. 

The 22-year-old appeared in three games for the Sabres in the month of March, recording a .947 save percentage and a 1.78 goals-against average in that span. 

Levi will now return to Rochester to help the Amerks in their playoff push. Rochester is 7-2-0-1 in its last 10 games and currently sits in third in the North Division standings with eight games remaining. The top five finishers in the North Division will advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs. 

Rochester hosts division-rival Cleveland on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

News Feed

'The perfect teammate' | Sabres cap off Skinner's 1,000th NHL game with win over Capitals 

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game content corner

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Capitals 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals

Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game playlist

Skinner Album Covers | A visual celebration of Jeff's iconic goal songs

Game Night | Sabres vs. Capitals

Skinner reflects on career as he looks ahead to 1,000th NHL game 

Beyond the stalls: Skinner's milestone a testament to his commitment, character

Sharpen Up | Sabres to host Skinner’s 1,000th game celebration on Tuesday

Sabres generate chances but fall to Maple Leafs at home

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 3 - Sabres 0

Sabres announce plans for Jeff Skinner's 1,000th game celebration 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Maple Leafs 

Game Night | Sabres vs. Maple Leafs 

Thompson's 4 goals lift Sabres over Devils

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Devils 2

Sabres to host Dyngus Day Celebration on Tuesday, April 2