Sabres loan Levi to Rochester 

The Buffalo Sabres have loaned goaltender Devon Levi to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Wednesday.

Levi had posted an 11-5-3 record and a .927 save percentage in 19 games with Rochester this season before being recalled by the Sabres on March 16.

The 22-year-old appeared in three games for the Sabres in the month of March, recording a .947 save percentage and a 1.78 goals-against average in that span.

Levi will now return to Rochester to help the Amerks in their playoff push. Rochester is 7-2-0-1 in its last 10 games and currently sits in third in the North Division standings with eight games remaining. The top five finishers in the North Division will advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Rochester hosts division-rival Cleveland on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.