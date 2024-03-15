Entering road trip on win streak, Sabres look to build off recent success

The Buffalo Sabres returned to practice at KeyBank Center on Friday after sweeping their three-game homestand with wins over Edmonton, Detroit, and New York to move within three points of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Sabres will now embark on a five-game road trip, beginning with an important rematch against the Red Wings, who currently sit tied with the Islanders for the final Wild Card spot with 72 points.

Following practice, forward Alex Tuch said the group’s focus will be on getting ready for the first shift against Detroit after stringing together two strong starts in a row during the recent homestand.

“Just our compete right from the drop of the puck,” Tuch said. “I think the first couple of shifts, everyone’s trying to get engaged and into it as soon as possible. We’re trying to put the other team on their heels as quickly as possible and making them uncomfortable and making them play at our speed. We feel like no one can handle us when we do that.”