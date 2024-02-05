Benson and Sabres ready to seize opportunity following All-Star break

The Sabres’ line of Quinn, Cozens, and Peterka combined for 14 points in their last two games prior to Quinn’s injury, which he sustained in the third period against San Jose last Saturday, when he fell awkwardly on his leg after a collision with the boards.

Granato felt Benson was the right choice to complement Cozens and Peterka based on his positional awareness and skill.

“He’s got hockey sense, he’s got grit, he goes in front of the net,” Granato said. “He creates, forces plays that those two can capitalize on. … Positionally around the ice, he’s always positioned around the puck. The other team usually has to go through him. So, his play without the puck is exceptional, and we get it back faster and quicker.”

Benson has recorded 14 points (4+10) in 38 games during his first season in the league. While he has been held off of the scoresheet in his last 11 games, Benson said he wants to continue to focus on playing a complete game and not cheating the game. Granato believes the scoring will come as a result.

“… His elite skill is to buy himself that extra one or two seconds that you don’t get in the NHL,” Granato said. “Benny has that type of intuition. He has very intuitive sense of how to manipulate situations. The scoring is going to come, there’s no question. I wouldn’t be a surprise if he scored and ended up with points tomorrow because he’s doing a lot of things that help enhance your potential of scoring.”

The Sabres kick off a four-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Dallas Stars at KeyBank Center. They will look to build off their success in January, which saw the group post a 7-4-0 recording, including wins in their last two games before the break.

Here's more from Monday's practice.