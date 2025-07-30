Sabres announce 10-year extension of arena naming rights deal with KeyBank

The Buffalo Sabres today announced a 10-year extension of the arena’s naming rights deal with KeyBank, the official and exclusive bank of the Buffalo Sabres. The contract, which is set to begin in 2026-27, will keep the KeyBank Center name in place through the 2035-36 season.

Buffalo Sabres Owner, CEO and President Terry Pegula will join KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman for an official announcement in the KeyBank Center pavilion today at 10 a.m.

“We are thankful for the support of KeyBank over the course of the last decade and look forward to the continued relationship with such a valued partner of the Buffalo Sabres,” said Buffalo Sabres Owner, CEO and President Terry Pegula. “We take great pride in our home arena bearing the name of an organization with such strong roots in the Western New York community and feel this partnership will continue to drive community impact for many years to come.”

“We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with the Buffalo Sabres. This is an investment in Buffalo and reflects our commitment to this community,” said KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman. “KeyBank and the Sabres will continue to drive Buffalo forward, creating opportunities and delivering on our purpose: to help our clients and communities thrive. We believe in Buffalo’s future and are proud to carry it forward — together.”