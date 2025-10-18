'That's Sabres hockey' | Doan, Lyon lead passionate win over Panthers

A highly contentious and impassioned affair at KeyBank Center on Saturday not only rendered a 3-0 win for the Buffalo Sabres over the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers but showcased the talents of two of the newest Sabres: Josh Doan and Alex Lyon.

Doan dazzled with two power-play goals – one deflecting off his leg from Tage Thompson’s shot and the other a wide-open tap-in from Jason Zucker. Lyon, meanwhile, posted 32 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Doan spent the offseason studying film of the NHL’s elite net-front scorers – including two of his opponents on Saturday in Florida’s Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart. He’s found a home in that role on Buffalo’s top power-play unit over the last two games, having tallied three assists against Ottawa on Wednesday prior to his two-goal performance.

“I enjoy that part of the game,” Doan said. “There's chaos there and when it goes the right way, you see tonight where pucks just kind of hit you and go in, and that's part of it. You're going to take a cross check here or there in games and not score, then there's gonna be games where it just kind of hits you and goes in. It's a great trade off, but it's part of the game that I enjoy and look forward to kind of continuing throughout the year.”