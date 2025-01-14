Zucker drawing rave reviews during 1st season with Sabres

In signing Jason Zucker to a one-year contract on July 1, 2024, the Buffalo Sabres felt they’d both bolstered their forward depth and filled a void of veteran leadership.

Forty-three games into the 2024-25 season, Zucker’s on- and off-ice contributions have exceeded all expectations.

To start, the winger has proven to be one of Buffalo’s most dependable scorers. His 15 goals trail only Tage Thompson’s 19, while his 31 points are tied with Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin for third most on the team.

Early on, Zucker joined Ryan McLeod and Jordan Greenway on an effective third line. Lately, he’s been a mainstay in the Sabres’ top forward trio – first with Thompson and Tuch, but more recently with Dylan Cozens at center and Thompson at right wing.

“He just plays a really direct style of game,” Thompson said of Zucker. “For us, it’s good just to simplify things. I think when you do that, it gets the rest of the team playing the game the right way. And from there, you get some more offense, create some more looks after you wear the other team down.”

That direct style is highlighted by a willingness – eagerness, even – to occupy the net-front area. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff has implored his team to get to the middle of the ice this season, especially when scoring has dried up, but that’s rarely been a problem for Zucker and his linemates.

“If you want to score goals, you’ve got to get to the net,” Thompson said. “When you’re watching the games, that’s where he is 90 percent of the time. For me, playing on the line with him, it’s pretty easy – just trying to deliver pucks to the net or look for him back post. He’s got a great finishing ability, so usually if you put it there, he’s gonna bury a rebound.”