Sabres rout Islanders to end winless streak

A recurring theme of the winless streak was first-period leads dissolving in the second. This time, Buffalo extended its advantage to 3-0 before staving off the Islanders’ subsequent surge.
“Give them the outside, if they want to hold onto the puck,” Zucker said. “Let them have it on the outside, pack it in tight, block shots and do what it takes to weather that storm. And I thought we did a good job.”
2. “We see what a difference Dahlin makes to our club,” Ruff said after his captain’s return to the lineup.
Composure with and without the puck, elite vision and passing accuracy, smooth transitions from offense to defense – whatever the skill, Dahlin sets the standard for Buffalo’s blue-line play and adds an element to the Sabres’ game that was sorely missed in recent weeks.
His four assists, in addition to being an NHL first by a defenseman this season, were the most by a Sabres blueliner since Toni Lydman tallied four on Feb. 27, 2008.
“When you play good D and keep it simple, good things will happen offensively,” Dahlin said. “I think our arrivals in the D zone was really good. How we sorted out in the D zone, we didn’t let them on the inside. It was a solid game defensively and then some skill came out of it from the guys.”
3. Dahlin’s puck-moving prowess was especially impactful on Buffalo’s power play.
“You put a guy like Dahlin on the back end, again, it makes a big difference,” Ruff said. “We’ve been pushing a couple guys in who haven’t been a full-time quarterback.”
The Sabres captain re-assumed that role admirably in his 3:38 of power-play ice time – with Dahlin in charge, Buffalo moved fluidly throughout the offensive zone and executed quick passes to create shooting opportunities.
On Buffalo’s third goal, Dahlin sent a cross-zone pass to Jack Quinn at the left circle, who tapped it back to the high slot for Zucker to fire home a one-timer. Such plays should be expected from such a skilled top unit.