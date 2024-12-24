Sabres rout Islanders to end winless streak

“I think when you go through something like this, a journey that is awfully painful, when you come out of it, you should be a better team,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “There was a lot of weight lifted off a lot of guys’ shoulders.”

Six different Sabres – Jiri Kulich twice, as well as Beck Malenstyn, Jason Zucker, Zach Benson, Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson – found the back of the net en route to a season-high goal output for Buffalo.

And Dahlin, after missing eight of the previous nine games due to back spasms, logged the first four-assist game by an NHL defenseman this season.

But more than their offensive production, the Sabres spoke most glowingly postgame of the complete team effort, highlighted by shot blocking and defensive-zone buy-in, that Saturday’s performance in Boston laid the foundation for.

“Score seven goals, great, but our D zone, we didn’t give up anything,” Thompson said.

“Boston, I thought we did a lot of really good things, and we didn’t come up with that win,” Zucker said. “But ultimately, I was proud to be wearing that jersey with these guys, because they were blocking shots, doing the right things and played a hell of a game, and tonight did the same.

“I think we had a stretch during this losing streak that we weren’t as excited for those type things,” Zucker added of the Sabres’ season-high 30 blocked shots and stick-tap celebrations of those plays. “It takes a lot of courage for these guys, Mal and Bo and everyone, to be blocking shots like they did. So it was good to have a little bit more voice to that throughout the game.”