How to watch Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft

Day 2 of the draft will begin at 11:30 a.m. EST on Saturday.

By Katelyn Kardaman
By Katelyn Kardaman

The 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas continues with Rounds 2 through 7 on Saturday, June 29 at 11:30 a.m. 

Tune in to ESPN+, NHL Network, Sportsnet (CA) or SN1 (CA) to watch.

The Sabres are set to pick eight times on Saturday after selecting center Konsta Helenius with the 14th-overall pick on Friday. 

Buffalo’s Day 2 picks are as follows:

Round 2, 42nd overall (from New Jersey via San Jose)

Round 2, 43rd overall

Round 3, 76th overall

Round 4, 108th overall

Round 4, 109th overall (from Philadelphia)

Round 5, 161st overall (from Florida)

Round 6, 172nd overall

Round 7, 204th overall

Stay tuned to Sabres.com for the latest updates throughout the day. 

For everything you need to know ahead of Rounds 2 through 7, check out Sabres.com’s draft hub.

