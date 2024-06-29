Sabres select Helenius with 14th pick in NHL Draft

The Buffalo Sabres have selected center Konsta Helenius with the 14th-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound native of Ylojarvi, Finland recorded 36 points (14+22) in 51 games in Finland’s top professional league (Liiga) while on a loan to Mikkelin Jukurit. His 36 points were the fourth-most in a single season by an under-18 player in Liiga history behind current NHL forwards Aleksander Barkov (48), Mikael Granlund (40), and Kaapo Kakko (38). His 47 career points rank second all-time among Liiga players before the age of 18, trailing only Barkov.

Helenius also played for Finland at the IIHF World Championship in May – which began one day prior to his 18th birthday – posting one assist and a plus-2 rating in four games as the youngest player in the tournament.