Practice Report | Rosen getting comfortable with life in the NHL

Several factors aided his effective night versus Pittsburgh. For one, Rosen’s playing a second game in three nights represented a shift from what’s been a start-and-stop experience with the Sabres.

“It’s been hard, actually, to come up for like one game and play, then maybe wait a month, and then play a new game,” said Rosen, who’s played 55 games with Rochester and ranks eighth in the AHL with 54 points (27+27) this season. “It was nice to get two games in a row there and build on the first game a little bit, and feel more confident and more comfortable with everything. I’m happy with last night, and (it’s) something to build on, for sure.”

Also contributing to Rosen’s comfort were linemates Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, both of whom posted two-point nights. The trio logged 7:30 of 5-on-5 ice time together, during which Buffalo led 11-9 in shot attempts and 2-1 in goals, and the 22-year-old thoroughly enjoyed playing with the two.

“Both Krebsy and Tuchy, just 200-foot players, work so hard, and easy to play with,” Rosen said. “Tuchy just told me to play my game and don’t worry about turnovers, we got your back, and all that. It’s nice to hear from a veteran player like that.”

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff noted postgame Thursday that such a lopsided score allows a young skater to play freely, without fear of a game-altering mistake. Rosen agrees with that sentiment, to an extent, but also strives to play a “responsible” game regardless of the situation.

Inherent to NHL promotions, the top-line-caliber forward in Rochester finds himself farther down the lineup in Buffalo. Limited ice time – 10:11 per game, on average – hasn’t prevented Rosen from catching his head coach’s attention.

“I think it’s always typical of when you first come up,” Ruff said. “You’ve got to become a really reliable player. You’re, a lot of times, not on that first power-play unit, which [would give] you that extra high-end talent time, where you get to handle the puck a little bit more.

“In the meantime, when he steps in, he’s really got to make every shift count. And I think he’s progressing; every game, for me, has gotten better. I think he’s skated better, made better plays. His puck plays last night, maybe besides one, were all plays that he knew where his support was coming from. He put the puck in the right place.”