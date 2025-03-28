Practice Report | Rosen getting comfortable with life in the NHL

Notes from Friday's practice at KeyBank Center.

20250328 Rosen Practice
By Justin Alpert
By Justin Alpert

Buffalo Sabres forward Isak Rosen has been recalled from the Rochester Americans five separate times since mid-November. Finally, two games into stint No. 5, the 2021 first-round pick feels he’s gaining some traction at the NHL level.

Rosen notched a primary assist on Mattias Samuelsson’s second-period goal in Thursday’s 7-3 rout of the Penguins, earning his first NHL point in his 12th career game (fifth this season).

“I don’t have to think about it anymore,” Rosen said after Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “It’s always cool to get your first one and really cool to get your first one in the NHL.”

Several factors aided his effective night versus Pittsburgh. For one, Rosen’s playing a second game in three nights represented a shift from what’s been a start-and-stop experience with the Sabres.

“It’s been hard, actually, to come up for like one game and play, then maybe wait a month, and then play a new game,” said Rosen, who’s played 55 games with Rochester and ranks eighth in the AHL with 54 points (27+27) this season. “It was nice to get two games in a row there and build on the first game a little bit, and feel more confident and more comfortable with everything. I’m happy with last night, and (it’s) something to build on, for sure.”

Also contributing to Rosen’s comfort were linemates Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, both of whom posted two-point nights. The trio logged 7:30 of 5-on-5 ice time together, during which Buffalo led 11-9 in shot attempts and 2-1 in goals, and the 22-year-old thoroughly enjoyed playing with the two.

“Both Krebsy and Tuchy, just 200-foot players, work so hard, and easy to play with,” Rosen said. “Tuchy just told me to play my game and don’t worry about turnovers, we got your back, and all that. It’s nice to hear from a veteran player like that.”

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff noted postgame Thursday that such a lopsided score allows a young skater to play freely, without fear of a game-altering mistake. Rosen agrees with that sentiment, to an extent, but also strives to play a “responsible” game regardless of the situation.

Inherent to NHL promotions, the top-line-caliber forward in Rochester finds himself farther down the lineup in Buffalo. Limited ice time – 10:11 per game, on average – hasn’t prevented Rosen from catching his head coach’s attention.

“I think it’s always typical of when you first come up,” Ruff said. “You’ve got to become a really reliable player. You’re, a lot of times, not on that first power-play unit, which [would give] you that extra high-end talent time, where you get to handle the puck a little bit more.

“In the meantime, when he steps in, he’s really got to make every shift count. And I think he’s progressing; every game, for me, has gotten better. I think he’s skated better, made better plays. His puck plays last night, maybe besides one, were all plays that he knew where his support was coming from. He put the puck in the right place.”

What’s life been like this season for Rosen as he’s bounced between rosters? He appreciates the hour-long drive between the cities, and he’s become a frequent hotel guest in Buffalo.

And other AHLers, including Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne and Brett Murray, have provided some good company when their NHL stints have coincided; Rosen has often gone to dinner with those teammates, whether in Buffalo or on the road. He shares tidbits of the NHL experience when he returns to Rochester, raving about the food above all else.

“It’s so good here,” Rosen said. “You’re never hungry, and it’s great food all the time.”

NHL call-ups may be routine for Rosen at this point, but they certainly haven’t gotten old.

“It’s great every time, especially (with) how hungry I am,” he said. “I really want to show that I can play here and be a part of this team, because I feel like I really can with my game right now. Just hungrier every time to show that.”

Here’s more from Friday’s practice.

News and notes

1. Jason Zucker, after missing Thursday’s morning skate and game due to a family matter, returned to the ice for practice. He replaced Rosen on the line with Tuch and Krebs, while Rosen rotated in with Kozak, Beck Malenstyn and Sam Lafferty.

Here are the full lines from practice:

Practice lines - March 28

Forwards
9 Zach Benson20 Jiri Kulich72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka71 Ryan McLeod22 Jack Quinn
17 Jason Zucker19 Peyton Krebs89 Alex Tuch
29 Beck Malenstyn48 Tyson Kozak81 Sam Lafferty
63 Isak Rosen
DefensemenGoalies
23 Mattias Samuelsson26 Rasmus Dahlin1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power24 Jacob Bernard-Docker47 James Reimer
4 Bowen Byram75 Connor Clifton 

2. Ruff isn’t sure if Lafferty, who’s missed three games with a groin injury, will return to the lineup Saturday in Philadelphia.

“Early indications were it was gonna be 50/50; he practiced today,” Ruff said. “Obviously skated [Thursday morning], but didn’t come out of that that great. But we got Zucker back, so we’re good one way or the other.”

Up next

The Sabres’ three-game road trip begins with a Saturday matinee in Philadelphia. Coverage on MSG begins at 12:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 1.

