Sabres Holiday Angels program returns for 2023

The program offers Sabres fans an opportunity to provide gifts for a family in need.

MicrosoftTeams-image (42)
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team will partner with Child and Family Services for the return of the Sabres Holiday Angels program. Sabres Holiday Angels is an adopt-a-family program that allows Sabres fans to support their neighbors in need this holiday season.

“Through the generosity and kindness of our fans, the Sabres Holiday Angels program has helped make it a warmer holiday season for families in need over the years,” said Rich Jureller, vice president of community relations.  “This year, we again invite all Sabres fans to join us as we look to brighten the holidays for many deserving families in WNY.”

Sabres fans can visit sabres.com/holidayangels to adopt a family to provide gifts to. After registering, fans will receive information via email with details regarding gifts for the family they have been chosen to support. Information will typically include age, gender, clothing size and interests for each person to assist with shopping efforts.

Fans may also donate individual gifts of the donor’s choosing and Child and Family Services will match the gift with a person or family in need. Additionally, fans have the option to bring wrapping paper and wrapping accessories to one of the drop-off locations listed below.

Those who would like to participate but are unable to make it to a drop-off location may donate a gift card by mailing it directly to Child and Family Services at 844 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.

“We are thrilled to once again be partnering with the Buffalo Sabres on their Holiday Angels program,” said Mary Czopp, Chief Communications and Development Officer. “Our community’s generosity will have a major impact on hundreds of individual lives this holiday season, as well as help families create new beginnings throughout the next year. Thank you to the Buffalo Sabres and their fans.”

Child and Family Services asks that donors leave all gifts unwrapped and note the family’s number on each gift with the labels provided. Gifts are due to the charity by Thursday, Dec. 14 and can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Child and Family Services: 824 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209, weekdays from December 5 – December 14 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • KeyBank Center, Sabres Alumni Plaza: 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203, on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to contact Sara Schumacher by phone at (716) 335-7231 or email at [email protected] with any questions regarding Sabres Holiday Angels, if they have signed up but can no longer provide gifts, or if they need to change their delivery time or location.