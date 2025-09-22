Vote now to decide the Sabres' 2025-26 goal song

Fans can vote between five finalists to choose this season's blue-and-gold goal song.

2025_Fanvote_VB
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

We’ve received your submissions and narrowed the options for our 2025-26 goal song to five exciting finalists.

Now, the choice is yours.

Vote now through Oct. 3 at Sabres.com/GoalSong to decide which song will play following Sabres goals at KeyBank Center this season. (Note: The winning song will be used during blue-and-gold games. “Song 2” by Blur will remain as the goal song when the Sabres are wearing black and red.)

Based on your feedback, the five finalists are:

“Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe
“Swords of a Thousand Men” by The Tenpole Tudor
“Everytime We Touch” by Cascada
“Acquiesce” by Oasis
"Tick Tick Boom" by The Hives

The winning song will be announced during our Home Opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9.

News Feed

Camp Notebook | Benson eager to benefit from offseason skating program

Sabres at Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Tuch participates in 2nd straight practice

Camp Notebook | Takeaways from Sabres’ intrasquad scrimmage

Camp Notebook | A reintroduction to Josh Norris

How to watch the Sabres' 2025 preseason games

A Letter From Rasmus and Carolina

Camp Countdown | How will the goalie competition play out?

Camp Notebook | Tuch on extension talks: ‘I would love to be here long term’

 Buffalo Sabres Deploy Evolv Express As Part of 2025 Arena Upgrade Initiative 

Camp Notebook | Adams and Ruff address the media

Sabres announce 2025 training camp roster

Camp Countdown | Where do the Sabres’ new defensemen fit?

Sabres return 5 players to junior clubs

‘Ball of energy’ Ryan Rucinski shines in Prospects Challenge finale

Camp Countdown | Which Sabres forwards will provide a boost on offense?

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes and notable prospects

'He was relentless' | Red Savage shines in Game 2 of Prospects Challenge