Vote now to decide the Sabres' 2025-26 goal song

We’ve received your submissions and narrowed the options for our 2025-26 goal song to five exciting finalists.

Now, the choice is yours.

Vote now through Oct. 3 at Sabres.com/GoalSong to decide which song will play following Sabres goals at KeyBank Center this season. (Note: The winning song will be used during blue-and-gold games. “Song 2” by Blur will remain as the goal song when the Sabres are wearing black and red.)

Based on your feedback, the five finalists are:

“Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe

“Swords of a Thousand Men” by The Tenpole Tudor

“Everytime We Touch” by Cascada

“Acquiesce” by Oasis

"Tick Tick Boom" by The Hives

The winning song will be announced during our Home Opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9.