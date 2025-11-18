At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Oilers 1

Watch the highlights from Noah Ostlund’s 2-goal game.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo’s fourth line led the way: Noah Ostlund scored his second and third NHL goals, Beck Malenstyn got his first of the season and Josh Dunne collected his first career assist.

Bowen Byram’s second-period goal was the game winner, and the Sabres have now won two in a row. They’ve also collected a point in eight of their last nine home games.

Colten Ellis made his fourth start for the Sabres – third in the last four games – and made 32 saves on 33 shots. The rookie is now 3-1-0 to start his NHL career.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

EDM 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 19:03 (PP) – Noah Ostlund (2) from Isak Rosen (3) and Rasmus Dahlin (11)

Noah Ostlund opens the scoring

EDM 1, BUF 1 | Period 2, 4:29 – Jack Roslovic (7) from Leon Draisaitl (11) and Andrew Mangiapane (3)

EDM 1, BUF 2 | Period 2, 8:41 – Bowen Byram (3) from Tyson Kozak (1) and Peyton Krebs (5)

Bowen Byram gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

EDM 1, BUF 3 | Period 2, 9:43 – Beck Malenstyn (1) from Rasmus Dahlin (12) and Mattias Samuelsson (5)

Beck Malenstyn gives the Sabres a 3-1 lead

EDM 1, BUF 4 | Period 3, 7:55 – Noah Ostlund (3) from Josh Dunne (1)

Noah Ostlund scores his 2nd of the game

EDM 1, BUF 5 | Period 3, 17:37 (EN) – Tage Thompson (9) (unassisted)

Tage Thompson scores empty netter

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Oilers 1

Game photos

Up next

The Sabres host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Tickets are available here.

MSG's pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. before puck drop at 7:30.

