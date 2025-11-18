At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Oilers 1

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Monday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo’s fourth line led the way: Noah Ostlund scored his second and third NHL goals, Beck Malenstyn got his first of the season and Josh Dunne collected his first career assist.

Bowen Byram’s second-period goal was the game winner, and the Sabres have now won two in a row. They’ve also collected a point in eight of their last nine home games.

Colten Ellis made his fourth start for the Sabres – third in the last four games – and made 32 saves on 33 shots. The rookie is now 3-1-0 to start his NHL career.