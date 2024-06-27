Breaking down the Sabres' trade with San Jose ahead of the NHL Draft

Who might be available at 14th overall?

When we covered our lists of seven players who could be available for the Sabres with the 11th-overall pick at both forward and defense, we wrote about the high level of variance among media rankings of what is considered a deep group of roughly 15 players atop this year’s draft.

Sabres assistant general manager Jerry Forton, who oversees amateur scouting for the organization, said during a press conference last week that he expects a similar variance in opinions among NHL clubs.

“I think this draft might be a little bit unique after that point when you get to six to 15,” Forton said. “I think there’s a really wide spectrum of players and probably a lot of difference of opinions across the league on that group of players.”

All of which is to say – the list of players we assembled as options for the Sabres at 11 is still relevant now that they’ve moved back to 14.

At forward, that list includes a capable two-way centerman in Konsta Helenius; a large, skilled winger in Beckett Sennecke; a power forward in Michael Brandsegg-Nygard; and two players with eye-catching offensive numbers in Berkly Catton and Cole Eiserman, among others.

The list at defense includes a trio of offensive defensemen in Carter Yakemchuk, Zayne Parekh, and Zeev Buium; a right shot with high upside in Adam Jiricek; and a late riser in Stian Solberg who Corey Pronman of "The Athletic" referred to as “the most physical player in this year’s draft.”

By trading with the Sharks, the Sabres still have the opportunity to draft one of the aforementioned players (or another name on their list) while adding a second pick in the second round.