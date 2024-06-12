7 at 11 | Potential forward options for the Sabres in the 1st round

Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini is expected to be selected by the San Jose Sharks with the top pick in the NHL Draft in Las Vegas on June 28 – general manager Mike Grier all but confirmed as much after his team won the lottery last month.

Beyond Celebrini, however, the ranking order of what is considered a talented group of roughly 15 players atop the draft varies from analyst to analyst, meaning there could be an array of options for the Buffalo Sabres to select with the 11th overall pick.

We’re examining some of those options this week on Sabres.com with help from FloHockey’s Chris Peters and NHL.com’s Mike Morreale.

Find Peters’ full top 100 rankings here and listen to his commentary on the “Talking Hockey Sense” podcast.

Morreale’s latest mock draft can be found here in its entirety. You can listen to Morreale and NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman break down the draft on their “NHL Draft Class” podcast.

We begin today with a look at seven forwards who could be available for the Sabres in Round 1.

Beckett Sennecke – RW, Oshawa (OHL)

6-foot-3, 183 pounds

2023-24 statistics: 63 GP – 27 G – 41 A – 68 P

Sennecke has risen up draft boards thanks to a productive season in the Ontario Hockey League, which culminated in a dominant playoff run that saw him score 10 goals and 22 points in 16 games to help carry his team to the championship round.

Peters has Sennecke ranked 11th on his draft board and says his size – which sets Sennecke apart not only from most of the other players on this list, but from many of the forwards in the Sabres’ prospect pool – could him make a potential option for Buffalo.

“There’s a good chance he’s there (at 11),” Peters said. “There’s a chance that he’s a good option, too, because he fits a couple of different things. He’s a bigger player – he had a growth spurt coming into his draft season – and he’s incredibly skilled, the skating ability is strong. He’s done a little bit of everything.”

Peters likened Sennecke’s rise to that of Sabres forward Jack Quinn, who was selected with the eighth-overall pick in 2020.

“Just this rising talent that just continuously pushes and pushes and pushes until you can’t deny what he does,” Peters said. “And I think there are some similarities in his game in terms of his ability to play with skill. He’s got some really tremendous hands, real good shooting ability.”

What he’s saying:

Sennecke said he was 5-foot-10 when he was drafted into the OHL in 2022. He’s shot up to 6-foot-3 in the two years since, a growth spurt that coincided with his rising draft stock.

That growth also meant Sennecke also had to look for new players to model his game after. The Toronto native grew up idolizing 5-foot-10 winger Patrick Kane.

“Now it’s kind of more Filip Forsberg, I would say,” Sennecke said. “Somebody I look up to and watch.”

Berkly Catton – C, Spokane (WHL)

5-foot-10, 170 pounds

2023-24 statistics: 68 GP – 54 G – 62 A – 116 P