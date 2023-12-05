Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings

3. Thompson’s return

Thompson skated in Tuch’s place on the wing alongside Jeff Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt as well as on the left flank with the top power-play unit. Following the skate, he offered perspective on the Sabres’ current standing following a run of three straight losses.

“The consistency of winning and losing battles is too big right now, and I think that’s just got to be a mindset when you hop over the boards, you’re not letting that guy across from you take the puck from you or beat you in a battle or beat you to the front of the net,” Thompson said.

“Just the little things that add up over the course of the game, and something I feel like maybe we’ve lost sight of a little bit and just feel like things should be handed to us the way we finished last season. But at the same time, there’s no need to panic and I don’t think there is any panic in our room. Obviously, it feels like there is on the outside, but it’s a long season, we still have, I mean, I think over 60 games left. A lot can happen.”

Granato discussed the psychological benefits of adding Thompson to the lineup.

“Before he became the Tage Thompson everybody knows now, kind of the household name, there was about four or five years of complete grinding, complete facing adversity and challenge and doubt and he battled through all of that with a very strong will and conviction,” Granato said. “We’re in a situation now where we need a strong will and conviction, and he’s a guy that’s walked the walk.”