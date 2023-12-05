Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings

Tage Thompson will return to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres against the Detroit Red Wings at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.
Thompson has missed nine games since blocking a shot with his wrist during a 5-2 loss to Boston on Nov. 14. He will join the lineup in place of Alex Tuch, who is expected to miss seven to 10 days after sustaining an upper-body injury against Nashville on Sunday.
“We talked yesterday, Tage and I did, and he felt his conditioning is in a really good place,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “He wanted to feel a little battle this morning and he knows his body well. He knows what it takes to perform and wanted this morning to confirm it. And that’s great news. In light of a lot of other challenging situations, that’s a real plus for us to have him back in the lineup tonight.”