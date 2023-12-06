At the Horn | Red Wings 5 - Sabres 3

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist in the third period, but the Buffalo Sabres’ comeback effort fell short in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings inside KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres trailed 4-0 before Rasmus Dahlin put them on the board with a power-play goal late in the second period. Skinner and Casey Mittelstadt added goals during the third period to cut the deficit to one, but Dylan Larkin ended the comeback bid with an empty-net goal with 45.4 seconds remaining.

Larkin also scored the first goal for the Red Wings, who also received goals from Robby Fabbri, Mortiz Seider, and Michael Rasmussen. Alex Lyon made 29 saves.

Eric Comrie started in goal and made 22 saves with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen sidelined due to an illness. Devon Levi was recalled from Rochester to serve as Comrie’s back up.

Tage Thompson returned to the lineup for the Sabres after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. He tallied an assist and four shots in 18:41.