At the Horn | Red Wings 6 - Sabres 5 (SO)

Jason Zucker scored two goals and an assist for the Buffalo Sabres, but the Detroit Red Wings erased a two-goal deficit in the third period and went on to win 6-5 in a shootout at KeyBank Center on Monday.

The Sabres led 5-3 entering the third period. Andrew Copp scored his second goal of the night to cut the Red Wings’ deficit to one, then Moritz Seider scored the tying goal with 4:18 remaining in regulation. Dylan Larkin, who had two assists, scored the shootout winner.

The loss extended Buffalo’s winless streak to seven games at 0-5-2.

Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit. Ville Husso allowed three goals on seven shots in 20 minutes of play before giving way to Sebastian Cossa, who stopped 12 of 14 shots in his NHL debut.

Zucker’s three-point night extended his point streak to four games. The Sabres also received goals from Zach Benson, Tage Thompson, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel while Ryan McLeod and Peyton Krebs had two assists each. James Reimer made 25 saves.

Buffalo was without captain Rasmus Dahlin for the third straight game due to back spasms. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin took a rehab skate Monday morning and could be ready to play by this weekend.

Jordan Greenway returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a middle-body injury and skated 14:39, including 2:46 shorthanded as part of a 3-for-3 night for the penalty kill.