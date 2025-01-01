At the Horn | Stars 4 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres twice answered go-ahead goals by the Dallas Stars, but they couldn’t muster a late third-period comeback Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.

Wyatt Johnston’s go-ahead goal 11:32 into the third period gave the Stars a 4-2 victory on New Year’s Eve and ended Buffalo’s winning streak at three games.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves on 32 shots, denying a number of A-grade scoring chances to keep Buffalo in the game.

Jason Zucker and Beck Malenstyn scored for the Sabres. Bowen Byram tallied an assist, three shots and a game-high five blocked shots.

Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson and Esa Lindell scored the Stars’ other goals, and defenseman Thomas Harley notched a pair of assists. Goalie Casey DeSmith stopped 21 of 23 shots and recorded an assist on Lindell’s empty-net goal.

Buffalo killed its only shorthanded situation and, for the first time this season, went without a power-play opportunity.

