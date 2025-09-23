At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blue Jackets 0

Alexandar Georgiev made 15 saves across two shutout periods.

20250922 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Alexandar Georgiev made 15 saves across two shutout periods and the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-0 win in their preseason opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday.

Buffalo’s roster for the game featured a mix of veterans and prospects, headlined by several newcomers to the team. That group included offseason acquisitions Justin Danforth, Josh Doan, Michael Kesselring and Georgiev along with first-round draft pick Radim Mrtka.

Kesselring, Mrtka, and Doan all tallied assists while Bowen Byram, Beck Malenstyn, Jack Quinn and Konsta Helenius scored goals.

The win was a strong first impression for Georgiev, who signed a one-year contract on Sept. 11 following a late-offseason injury to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The 29-year-old has twice led the NHL in wins – including as recently as 2023-24 – but is looking to rebound from last season, when he had an .875 save percentage for Colorado and San Jose.

“[I want to] get back to where I’m one of the better goalies in the league, for sure,” Georgiev said Monday morning. “I’ve played a lot of games, got to an All-Star (Game) – this is my level and I want to get back to that and be a big part of getting to the playoffs here.”

Devon Levi made a scheduled relief appearance in the third period and stopped each of the six shots he faced. Levi is expected to play the third period again in Buffalo’s home preseason game against Columbus on Tuesday.

Statistics

20250922 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 1, CBJ 0 | 2nd Period, 4:51 – Bowen Byram from Radim Mrtka and Tyson Kozak

Bowen Byram buries a shot through traffic

BUF 2, CBJ 0 | 2nd Period, 8:22 – Beck Malenstyn from Owen Power and Michael Kesselring

Beck Malenstyn buries a rebound

BUF 3, CBJ 0 | 3rd Period, 15:02 – Jack Quinn from Jiri Kulich and Josh Doan

Jack Quinn tacks on a late goal

BUF 4, CBJ 0 | 3rd Period, 19:11 – Konsta Helenius from Anton Wahlberg and Vsevolod Komarov

Konsta Helenius dekes his way to a goal

Up next

The Sabres play their first home game of the preseason on Tuesday. Tickets are available here.

The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com beginning at 7 p.m.

