Sabres score 4 unanswered goals to take down Blue Jackets

Skinner scores a pair of goals, Okposo tallies 3 assists in 4-3 win.

buf_recapvscbj_09302023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

After overcoming a 3-0 deficit, Zach Benson scored the game-winning goal for the Buffalo Sabres, who scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jeff Skinner tallied a pair of goals, including the game-tying goal, while Henri Jokiharju added a goal of his own. Sabres captain Kyle Okposo recorded three assists in the victory.

The Sabres’ top power-play unit of Skinner, Okposo, Benson, Jokiharju, and Tage Thompson scored three times as Buffalo went 3-for-6 with the man advantage.

Goaltender Devon Levi finished with 25 saves in 59:43 of ice time.

Patrik Laine scored twice, and Justin Danforth tallied once for the Blue Jackets.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

The Sabres went into the locker room down 2-0 as Laine and Danforth put Columbus on the board first.

Kirill Marchenko found Laine in the slot for a quick shot that trickled under Levi. Less than three minutes later, Danforth tucked one behind Levi to extend the lead.

Benson and Alex Tuch led the Sabres with two shots each in the period.

PERIOD 2

The Blue Jackets extended their lead 23 seconds in after David Jiricek split the defense and dished a pass over to Laine for his second goal of the game.

Skinner cut the deficit with a power-play goal with 9:32 remaining in the second. Erik Gudbranson blocked the initial shot, but Skinner recovered his rebound and put it away to get the Sabres on the scoresheet.

With 36 seconds left, Dmitri Voronkov bumped into Levi, causing a swarm of Sabres to come to his defense. Dylan Cozens walked away with the only penalty, a two-minute minor for roughing.

PERIOD 3

Jokiharju pinched in to create a 2-on-1 opportunity for the Sabres 2:03 in. He scored from the right circle after a cross-ice pass from Victor Olofsson.

Skinner tied the score at 3-3 with his second power-play goal of the game, assisted by Okposo.

With 5:46 to go in the period, Buffalo’s top power-play unit did it again as Benson scored off a rebound in front of the net to give the Sabres their first lead of the day.

Levi made a flurry of saves in the final minutes to secure the win.

Game Day | Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

September 30, 2023

Up Next

Buffalo closes out its home-and-home series with Columbus on Wednesday as the Sabres visit Nationwide Arena for a 7 p.m. puck drop. The game will be streamed live on Sabres.com (Columbus feed with Blue Jackets commentators) while Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.