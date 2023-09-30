Sabres score 4 unanswered goals to take down Blue Jackets

After overcoming a 3-0 deficit, Zach Benson scored the game-winning goal for the Buffalo Sabres, who scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jeff Skinner tallied a pair of goals, including the game-tying goal, while Henri Jokiharju added a goal of his own. Sabres captain Kyle Okposo recorded three assists in the victory.

The Sabres’ top power-play unit of Skinner, Okposo, Benson, Jokiharju, and Tage Thompson scored three times as Buffalo went 3-for-6 with the man advantage.

Goaltender Devon Levi finished with 25 saves in 59:43 of ice time.

Patrik Laine scored twice, and Justin Danforth tallied once for the Blue Jackets.