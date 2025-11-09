At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 3

The Buffalo Sabres lost 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at Lenovo Center.

Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson both scored their sixth of the season to bring Buffalo within one goal in the third period, but the Sabres couldn’t complete the comeback, as Carolina padded its lead with two late empty netters.

Owen Power also scored for the Sabres – his second goal of the season. Noah Ostlund notched his first career assist and second career point.

Alex Lyon started in net for the Sabres and made 29 saves on 33 shots.