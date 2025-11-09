At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 3

Watch Tuch and Thompson's 6th goals of the season.

The Buffalo Sabres lost 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at Lenovo Center.

Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson both scored their sixth of the season to bring Buffalo within one goal in the third period, but the Sabres couldn’t complete the comeback, as Carolina padded its lead with two late empty netters.

Owen Power also scored for the Sabres – his second goal of the season. Noah Ostlund notched his first career assist and second career point.

Alex Lyon started in net for the Sabres and made 29 saves on 33 shots.

Scoring summary

BUF 0 – CAR 1 | Period 1, 5:00 – Sebastian Aho (5) from Andrei Svechnikov (2)

BUF 1 – CAR 1 | Period 1, 8:18 – Owen Power (2) from Noah Ostlund (1)

Owen Power ties the game in the first period

BUF 1 – CAR 2 | Period 2, 4:34 (PP) – Andrei Svechnikov (4) from K’Andre Miller (4) and Nikolaj Ehlers (5)

BUF 1 – CAR 3 | Period 2, 11:39 – Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2) from Joel Nystrom (1) and Taylor Hall (5)

BUF 1 – CAR 4 | Period 3, 0:29 – Eric Robinson (4) from Jesperi Kotkaniemi (3) and Charles Alexis Legault (1)

BUF 2 – CAR 4 | Period 3, 3:23 – Alex Tuch (6) from Tage Thompson (6)

Alex Tuch scores Buffalo's second goal of the game

BUF 3 – CAR 4 | Period 3, 6:49 – Tage Thompson (6) from Ryan McLeod (5) and Alex Tuch (8)

Tage Thompson narrows Buffalo's deficit to one goal

BUF 3 – CAR 5 | Period 3, 17:56 (EN) – Seth Jarvis (9) from Jordan Staal (2)

BUF 3 – CAR 6 | Period 3, 18:32 (EN) – Charles Alexis Legault (1) unassisted

Game highlights

FINAL | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 3

Up next

A three-game road trip begins Wednesday in Salt Lake City with a rematch against the Mammoth.

MSG's pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. EST before puck drop at 9.

