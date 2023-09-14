News Feed

Prospects Notebook | Kulich embracing camp following 'explosive' summer
Statement from Sabres owner Terry Pegula
Sabres announce 2023 Prospects Challenge roster
Sabres Season Kick-Off Luncheon will take place on October 9
Sabres to wear black and red third jerseys 15 times this season
Sabres announce 2023-24 theme nights
What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16
Sabres to appear 15 times on national broadcasts in 2023-24
Sabres loan Ostlund to SHL Vaxjo
Terry Pegula named Sabres president, restructuring on business side
Sabres to air classic RJ games on MSG beginning Friday, Aug. 25
'Remembering RJ' tribute event to be held Sunday at KeyBank Center
Sabres acquire 4th-round pick in 2025 NHL Draft from Ducks for Lyubushkin
Hockey world pays tribute to Rick Jeanneret
Sabres Hall-of-Fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret passes away
Sabres loan Wahlberg to SHL Malmo
Redmond, Dexter join Sabres hockey staff
Benson signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sabres

Sabres, Buffalo Common Council to dedicate Trailblazing Sign to Rick Jeanneret

Stretch of Perry Street to be named "RJ Way"

By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres, in partnership with the Buffalo Common Council, will honor the late Rick Jeanneret, the iconic voice of the Buffalo Sabres, through the dedication of a Trailblazing Sign on Perry Street outside of KeyBank Center, the home of the Buffalo Sabres.

Throughout his storied career, Rick Jeanneret's iconic calls, including "May Day" and "Scary Good," have become indelible moments in Sabres history, etching themselves into the hearts and minds of fans. In honor of Rick Jeanneret's lifelong dedication to his family and the Buffalo Sabres organization, the City of Buffalo Common Council has submitted a Trailblazing Sign Resolution calling for the installation of Trailblazing Signs at the corners of Illinois Street and Perry Street and Washington Street and Perry Street, proclaiming the stretch of Perry Street: "RJ Way."

“This Trailblazing Sign will stand as an enduring tribute to Rick Jeanneret and all that he has done for the Buffalo Sabres organization, our fans and the city of Buffalo as a whole,” said Buffalo Sabres Chief Operating Officer John Roth. “RJ forged an unbreakable bond with the city and the people of Buffalo. This gesture is one of many ways we can express our gratitude for his unwavering dedication to all of us. We know that it will serve as a tremendous reminder of the man who made Sabres hockey come alive, and whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Sabres faithful."

"Rick Jeanneret's legendary voice echoed through Sabres fans’ hearts, airwaves, and arenas for decades, becoming synonymous with Buffalo Sabres hockey,” said Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, co-sponsor of the Trailblazing Sign Resolution. “This Trailblazing Sign dedication is not just about commemorating a broadcaster; it's about honoring a man who united our city with his passion for the game.”

“As a lifelong Sabres fan, there are moments in time etched in my memory through the iconic voice of Rick Jeanneret,” said South District Councilmember Christopher Scanlon. “He was every bit a part of the team as the French Connection, Pat LaFontaine, Dominik Hasek, Ryan Miller, Lindy Ruff and the countless other greats. The Buffalo Sabres, the City of Buffalo and this community will forever miss one of its best.”

The unveiling of the trailblazing sign to honor Jeanneret will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023 before the Sabres’ season and home opener against the New York Rangers. Fans and the public are strongly encouraged to attend.

Rick Jeanneret is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra, his children, Mark, Chris, and Shelly, as well as cherished grandchildren. His legacy as a devoted family man and a beloved figure in the community continues to shine brightly.

This dedication serves as a lasting tribute to Rick Jeanneret's indomitable spirit and the joy he brought to hockey fans throughout the region. It also symbolizes the enduring impact of his work and his role in fostering a deep love for hockey within countless members of the Western New York Community.

The resolution, “Nowakowski, Scanlon - Trailblazing Resolution for Rick Jeanneret” will be on the agenda for the Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Buffalo Common Council Meeting where, upon approval, copies of this resolution will be sent to the Department of Public Works to begin the process of designing the trailblazing sign.