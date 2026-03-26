At the Horn | Bruins 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

The Sabres fall in OT to open their 4-game homestand.

20260325 ATH
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Jason Zucker scored twice but the Buffalo Sabres dropped their second straight game in overtime with a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

The Sabres scored twice in the span of 33 seconds during the third period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The Bruins responded with the game-tying goal from Casey Mittelstadt with 6:00 left in regulation and the overtime winner from Pavel Zacha.

Zach Benson also scored for the Sabres to extend his point streak to four games while Tage Thompson had a pair of assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves.

The Sabres are now 44-20-8 with 96 points and improved their lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division to three points. Buffalo is tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres have registered at least one point in 21 of their last 24 games with an 18-3-3 record in that span.

Conor Timmins returned to the lineup for the first time since he broke his leg on Dec. 18 and was paired alongside Logan Stanley. Timmins returned to the Sabres penalty kill and skated 15:30 of time on ice with two blocked shots and two hits.

Statistics

20260325 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BOS 1, BUF 0 | Period 1, 11:07 – David Pastrnak (29) from Fraser Minten (16) and Marat Khushnutdinov (17)

BOS 1, BUF 1 | Period 1, 15:18 (PP) – Jason Zucker (21) from Tage Thompson (37) and Jack Quinn (29)

Jason Zucker ties the game on the power play

BOS 2, BUF 1 | Period 2, 9:45 – Viktor Arvidsson (20) from David Pastrnak (60) and Nikita Zadorov (18)

BOS 2, BUF 2 | Period 3, 5:21 – Zach Benson (10) unassisted

Zach Benson ties the game at 2-2

BOS 2, BUF 3 | Period 3, 5:54 (PP) – Jason Zucker (22) from Tage Thompson (38)

Jason Zucker gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

BOS 3, BUF 3 | Period 3, 14:00 – Casey Mittelstadt (14) from Jonathan Aspirot (9) and Pavel Zacha (30)

BOS 4, BUF 3 | Overtime, 0:38 – Pavel Zacha (24) from David Pastrnak (61) and Charlie McAvoyr (45)

Photo gallery

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The homestand continues Friday vs. Detroit. Tickets are still available here.

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