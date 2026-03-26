At the Horn | Bruins 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Jason Zucker scored twice but the Buffalo Sabres dropped their second straight game in overtime with a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

The Sabres scored twice in the span of 33 seconds during the third period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The Bruins responded with the game-tying goal from Casey Mittelstadt with 6:00 left in regulation and the overtime winner from Pavel Zacha.

Zach Benson also scored for the Sabres to extend his point streak to four games while Tage Thompson had a pair of assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves.

The Sabres are now 44-20-8 with 96 points and improved their lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division to three points. Buffalo is tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres have registered at least one point in 21 of their last 24 games with an 18-3-3 record in that span.

Conor Timmins returned to the lineup for the first time since he broke his leg on Dec. 18 and was paired alongside Logan Stanley. Timmins returned to the Sabres penalty kill and skated 15:30 of time on ice with two blocked shots and two hits.