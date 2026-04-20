At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 3

Tage Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson engineered a furious comeback to win Game 1.

20260419 ATH 2
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson’s first and second career playoff goals ignited a furious comeback by the Buffalo Sabres, who stormed to a 4-3 win in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 when Thompson broke Jeremy Swayman’s shutout with 7:59 remaining. Thompson scored a second goal to tie the game, then Mattias Samuelsson netted the winner with 3:24 left to play.

Alex Tuch added an empty-net goal for the Sabres. David Pastrnak scored the Bruins’ third goal with 6.2 seconds remaining.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves in his playoff debut, including a pair of breakaway stops on Pastrnak.

The Sabres established themselves physically early and often, finishing with a season-high 52 hits. Tuch led with 10, followed by Samuelsson with nine.

The Sabres lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 set for Tuesday.

Statistics

20260419 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BOS 1 – BUF 0 | Period 1, 10:52 – Morgan Geekie (1) from David Pastrnak (1) and Nikita Zadorov (1)

BOS 2 – BUF 0 | Period 3, 1:08 – Elias Lindholm (1) from Morgan Geekie (1) and David Pastrnak (2)

BOS 2 – BUF 1 | Period 3, 12:01 – Tage Thompson (1) from Peyton Krebs (1)

Tage Thompson scores his first of the playoffs

BOS 2 – BUF 2 | Period 3, 15:44 – Tage Thompson (2) from Alex Tuch (1)

Tage Thompson ties the game at 2-2

BOS 2 – BUF 3 | Period 3, 16:36 – Mattias Samuelsson (1) from Jack Quinn (1)

Mattias Samuelsson gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

BOS 2 – BUF 4 | Period 3, 18:48 (EN) – Alex Tuch (1) from Tage Thompson (1) and Owen Power (1)

Alex Tuch scores empty net goal

BOS 3 – BUF 4 | Period 3, 19:52 (PP) – David Pastrnak (1) unassisted

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Bruins 3

Photo galleries

Victory speech

Go inside the room following the comeback win!

Postgame sound

Rasmus Dahlin - Apr. 19, 2026

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen - Apr. 19, 2026

Up next

The Sabres host Game 2 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Coverage on MSG begins at 7 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7:30. 

Fans outside of the Sabres broadcast market can watch the game on ESPN.

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