At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 3

Tage Thompson’s first and second career playoff goals ignited a furious comeback by the Buffalo Sabres, who stormed to a 4-3 win in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 when Thompson broke Jeremy Swayman’s shutout with 7:59 remaining. Thompson scored a second goal to tie the game, then Mattias Samuelsson netted the winner with 3:24 left to play.

Alex Tuch added an empty-net goal for the Sabres. David Pastrnak scored the Bruins’ third goal with 6.2 seconds remaining.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves in his playoff debut, including a pair of breakaway stops on Pastrnak.

The Sabres established themselves physically early and often, finishing with a season-high 52 hits. Tuch led with 10, followed by Samuelsson with nine.

The Sabres lead the series 1-0 with Game 2 set for Tuesday.