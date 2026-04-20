Sabres ride their ‘dogs’ to thrilling Game 1 comeback

The big dogs came to play on Sunday night at KeyBank Center.
For 52 minutes of game action, Buffalo’s first Stanley Cup Playoffs crowd in 15 years didn’t have much to cheer about, as the Sabres trailed the Boston Bruins, 2-0, despite carrying play and throwing everything at goalie Jeremy Swayman. The pregame energy had dissipated, and Game 1 looked to belong to the visitors.
Then, Tage Thompson took over his long-awaited playoff debut, leading the Sabres to a thrilling comeback and a 4-3 win over the Bruins.
“We always talk about, ‘Dogs have to be dogs,’” captain Rasmus Dahlin said, “and today [Thompson] showed up and led the team. That was special.”
With 7:58 remaining in the third period, the big forward grabbed a loose puck behind the net and beat Swayman to the post for a backhand, wraparound goal, lifting the Sabres off the mat and re-electrifying the crowd.
Thompson doubled up a few minutes later to tie Game 1, this time stealing from Boston forward Elias Lindholm along the goal line, carrying in front and finding a gap in Swayman’s far side.