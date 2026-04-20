Sabres ride their ‘dogs’ to thrilling Game 1 comeback

Alex Tuch buried an empty netter with 1:12 remaining, and that proved to be the Game 1 winner when Boston got a garbage-time goal in the final seconds. Thompson set Tuch up by clearing the defensive zone, earning his third point of the night.

To Ruff and the Sabres’ point, the late offensive outburst was the result of an aggressive physical approach from the opening faceoff. After Bruins coach Marco Sturm touted his team’s toughness pregame, Buffalo came out and delivered 53 hits, more than any team in any game this regular season. Boston was credited with 38.

Tuch had 10 hits, Samuelsson had nine, and 11 other Sabres finished with two or more. Everyone playing the body – Samuelsson had some especially big ones – eventually paid off and confirmed what Buffalo already knew: This team can hang with anyone, physically.

“Samuelsson was an absolute stud in the game. Running over people, physical,” Ruff said. “… I thought, by far, he was our most physical, and he gets rewarded with the goal.”

This was Buffalo’s third win this season when trailing by two in the third period; in games and in the standings, these Sabres are never out of it, and that’s a testament to their leadership. And with guys like Thompson and Samuelsson dominating like they did Sunday, this team is fully capable of a deep run.

“We just had a lot of belief within the group,” Samuelsson said. “Just tried to ride the momentum with the fans, and it worked out nice.”

Added Thompson: “I thought tonight was really important to make a statement and set our standard. I think we still have another level to get to.”

Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. First, here are some more notes from the series opener.