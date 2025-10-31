At the Horn | Bruins 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Josh Doan and Alex Tuch were the catalysts for a third-period comeback, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 in overtime to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

Buffalo trailed 3-1 to start the third period. Doan – who was around the Boston net for all three Sabres goals – scored to cut into the deficit on an assist from Tuch with 13:00 remaining. Tuch then added the tying goal with 5:35 on the clock.

Marat Khusnutdinov scored the winning goal for Boston on an odd-man rush 2:07 into overtime.

The Sabres have now earned at least a point in seven of their last eight games, though the last three of those contests were overtime losses. Their points percentage remains at .500 with a season record of 4-4-3.

Buffalo outshot Boston 13-5 during the first period, including seven high-danger chances (according to Natural Stat Trick), but trailed 2-0 on goals from Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak.

The Sabres finally beat Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo when – on their third power play of the night – Rasmus Dahlin buried his first goal of the season with Doan camped in front of the net. The Bruins responded, however, with their own net-front goal from Mark Kastelic in the final seconds of the period.

Alex Lyon finished the night with 19 saves.

Jordan Greenway made his season debut for Buffalo after missing the start of the year due to an injury. He skated 15:22 and had three shots and three hits.