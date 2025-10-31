At the Horn | Bruins 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

The Sabres erased a 3rd-period deficit to earn a point in the standings.

AT THE HORN
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Josh Doan and Alex Tuch were the catalysts for a third-period comeback, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 in overtime to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

Buffalo trailed 3-1 to start the third period. Doan – who was around the Boston net for all three Sabres goals – scored to cut into the deficit on an assist from Tuch with 13:00 remaining. Tuch then added the tying goal with 5:35 on the clock.

Marat Khusnutdinov scored the winning goal for Boston on an odd-man rush 2:07 into overtime.

The Sabres have now earned at least a point in seven of their last eight games, though the last three of those contests were overtime losses. Their points percentage remains at .500 with a season record of 4-4-3.

Buffalo outshot Boston 13-5 during the first period, including seven high-danger chances (according to Natural Stat Trick), but trailed 2-0 on goals from Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak.

The Sabres finally beat Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo when – on their third power play of the night – Rasmus Dahlin buried his first goal of the season with Doan camped in front of the net. The Bruins responded, however, with their own net-front goal from Mark Kastelic in the final seconds of the period.

Alex Lyon finished the night with 19 saves.

Jordan Greenway made his season debut for Buffalo after missing the start of the year due to an injury. He skated 15:22 and had three shots and three hits.

Statistics

20251030 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 0, BOS 1 | Period 1, 13:07 (PP) – Morgan Geekie (9) from David Pastrnak (10) and Pavel Zacha (9)

BUF 0, BOS 2 | Period 1, 15:07 – David Pastrnak (7) unassisted

BUF 1, BOS 2 | Period 2, 16:01 (PP) – Rasmus Dahlin (1) from Zach Benson (8) and Tage Thompson (5)

Rasmus Dahlin scores on the power play

BUF 1, BOS 3 | Period 2, 19:39 – Mark Kastelic (3) from Tanner Jeannot (3) and Sean Kuraly (3)

BUF 2, BOS 3 | Period 3, 7:00 – Josh Doan (4) from Alex Tuch (7) and Owen Power (3)

Josh Doan scores his 4th of the season

BUF 3, BOS 3 | Period 3, 14:25 – Alex Tuch (4) from Rasmus Dahlin (8) and Ryan McLeod (5)

Alex Tuch ties the game in the 3rd period

BUF 3, BOS 4 | Overtime, 2:07 – Marat Khusnutdinov unassisted

Full highlights

FINAL | Bruins 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Washington Capitals on Saturday. It will be Hockey Fights Cancer Night at KeyBank Center, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Find more information on the night here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

