'Elite competitor' | Savoie scores pair of highlight-reel goals in win over Canadiens
Game Preview | Buffalo opens Prospects Challenge slate against Montreal
Prospects Notebook | Benson, Savoie showcasing chemistry at Sabres rookie camp 
Sabres, Buffalo Common Council to dedicate Trailblazing Sign to Rick Jeanneret
Prospects Notebook | Kulich embracing camp following 'explosive' summer
Statement from Sabres owner Terry Pegula
Sabres announce 2023 Prospects Challenge roster
Sabres Season Kick-Off Luncheon will take place on October 9
Sabres to wear black and red third jerseys 15 times this season
Sabres announce 2023-24 theme nights
What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16
Sabres to appear 15 times on national broadcasts in 2023-24
Sabres loan Ostlund to SHL Vaxjo
Terry Pegula named Sabres president, restructuring on business side
Sabres to air classic RJ games on MSG beginning Friday, Aug. 25
'Remembering RJ' tribute event to be held Sunday at KeyBank Center
Sabres acquire 4th-round pick in 2025 NHL Draft from Ducks for Lyubushkin
Hockey world pays tribute to Rick Jeanneret

Sabres to host Blue and Gold Scrimmage at KeyBank Center 

Event is open to the public with faceoff scheduled for noon

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that their Blue and Gold Scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 23 will be open to the public.

Faceoff is scheduled for noon with doors opening at 11 a.m. at KeyBank Center. While admission to the event is free, fans must have a ticket to attend. To reserve your tickets, click here.

The Blue and Gold Scrimmage offers fans an opportunity to watch the team live ahead of its first preseason game in Washington on Sept. 24.

The Sabres’ first home preseason game is scheduled for Sept. 26 against the Boston Bruins. Single game tickets are on sale now.