Sabres to host Blue and Gold Scrimmage at KeyBank Center 

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that their Blue and Gold Scrimmage on Saturday, Sept. 23 will be open to the public.

Faceoff is scheduled for noon with doors opening at 11 a.m. at KeyBank Center. While admission to the event is free, fans must have a ticket to attend. To reserve your tickets, click here.

The Blue and Gold Scrimmage offers fans an opportunity to watch the team live ahead of its first preseason game in Washington on Sept. 24.

The Sabres’ first home preseason game is scheduled for Sept. 26 against the Boston Bruins. Single game tickets are on sale now.