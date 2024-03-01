'The complete package' | Dahlin scores OT winner to defeat Lightning

TAMPA – Rasmus Dahlin entered Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning having skated 29 or more minutes in each of the Buffalo Sabres’ last seven games but looked energized as he recorded the game-winning overtime goal to defeat the Lightning 3-2 inside Amalie Arena on Thursday.
The Sabres’ defenseman fell short of becoming just the third NHL skater to log 29 or more minutes in eight straight games, but instead added a pair of blocked shots and an assist in 27:55 of ice time to help Buffalo secure the victory and improve to 8-2-0 in its last 10 road games.
“Today, it was less than usual so I had more energy,” Dahlin joked following the game.