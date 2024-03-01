'The complete package' | Dahlin scores OT winner to defeat Lightning

Dahlin’s game winner came after the Sabres erased two deficits – one in the first period and one in the third – to force overtime in Tampa.

The Lightning had opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Brayden Point before Alex Tuch fired a shot from the high slot to tie the score at 1-1 with 9:01 to go in the first.

The Sabres then found themselves down once again after Tampa Bay pulled ahead with a tip-in goal by Mitchell Chaffee with 2:42 remaining in the second period, but coach Don Granato liked the way his group responded in the third.

After Point was assessed a high-sticking penalty midway through the period, Buffalo settled into its power play, which led to Tage Thompson burying a shot from the left circle to tie the game at 2-2.

“This is not an easy building, that is not an easy team to play against, easy goaltender to play against,” Granato said. “You’re down going into the third – I thought we stayed with it and not many times can a team not hold a third-period lead. All of that is good. I like it. Great effort, great way to stay dialed in.”