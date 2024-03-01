'The complete package' | Dahlin scores OT winner to defeat Lightning

The Sabres erased 2 deficits to complete the come-from-behind, 3-2 win in Tampa.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

TAMPA – Rasmus Dahlin entered Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning having skated 29 or more minutes in each of the Buffalo Sabres’ last seven games but looked energized as he recorded the game-winning overtime goal to defeat the Lightning 3-2 inside Amalie Arena on Thursday.

The Sabres’ defenseman fell short of becoming just the third NHL skater to log 29 or more minutes in eight straight games, but instead added a pair of blocked shots and an assist in 27:55 of ice time to help Buffalo secure the victory and improve to 8-2-0 in its last 10 road games.

“Today, it was less than usual so I had more energy,” Dahlin joked following the game.

Dahlin’s game winner came after the Sabres erased two deficits – one in the first period and one in the third – to force overtime in Tampa.

The Lightning had opened the scoring with a power-play goal from Brayden Point before Alex Tuch fired a shot from the high slot to tie the score at 1-1 with 9:01 to go in the first.

The Sabres then found themselves down once again after Tampa Bay pulled ahead with a tip-in goal by Mitchell Chaffee with 2:42 remaining in the second period, but coach Don Granato liked the way his group responded in the third.

After Point was assessed a high-sticking penalty midway through the period, Buffalo settled into its power play, which led to Tage Thompson burying a shot from the left circle to tie the game at 2-2.

“This is not an easy building, that is not an easy team to play against, easy goaltender to play against,” Granato said. “You’re down going into the third – I thought we stayed with it and not many times can a team not hold a third-period lead. All of that is good. I like it. Great effort, great way to stay dialed in.”

Don Granato addresses the media

Thompson drew a hooking penalty on Nikita Kucherov 1:16 into the overtime period, when he drove to the net on a breakaway.

The Sabres used their timeout to draw up a play ahead of the 4-on-3 power play, which resulted in Dahlin skating hard to the far post for a return pass from Mittelstadt before he putting the game winner in the back of the net.   

“That one was drawn up by Matt Ellis, so I can’t take credit for that one,” Dahlin said. “Mittsy made an unbelievable play there. It was just for me to tap it in.”

Dahlin now leads the Sabres with 46 points (15+31) in 2023-24, including a team-best 18 power-play points.

“He's an amazing, competitive player and person,” Granato said. “He’s the full, complete package. Willing to play defensive. And I don’t think he gets credit for how good he’s become defensively. … He’s been dialed in for us.”

Here’s more from the come-from-behind win.

Highlights from Sabres overtime win in Tampa

1. Granato moved Jordan Greenway alongside Thompson and Tuch early in the game in an effort to create a tougher matchup for Tampa Bay’s top line.

The Sabres were rewarded after Greenway pinched in to intercept a pass in the offensive zone and drove to the slot, leading to Tuch’s goal.

Granato liked what he saw out of Greenway and his linemates, who helped snap Brandon Hagel's 14-game point streak. 

“I liked it a lot,” Granato said. “We were in a situation, obviously, based on the atmosphere in the building that we needed them. … I thought Greenway’s a good matchup guy when you’re talking about top players. He’s a big penalty-killer for us. He has a great sense of objective. We needed him in that spot today.”

Alex Tuch ties game at 1-1

2. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his 33rd start of the season, which surpassed his previous single-season career high (32) from the 2022-23 season. He stopped 21 of 23 shots to earn his 18th win of the season. 

Luukkonen has started in 16 of Buffalo’s last 18 games and has posted a 6-2-0 record in his last eight contests.

The 24-year-old has now allowed two or fewer goals in 12 of his last 16 starts.

“They had a lot of chances there in the beginning and, as usual, thanks to Upie – he keeps us in the games. And that’s what you need to win games, especially this time of year,” Dahlin said.

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets are available here. 

The game will be available exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the call on WGR 550.

